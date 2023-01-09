The Faribault wrestling team made the trip to the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday to take part in The Class XX National Duals. The Falcons finished in 31st place as a team over the two-day event.
Friday saw Faribault compete in the Bracket B quarterfinals in a 66-9 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock. Highlights for the Falcons included JT Hausen earning a 7-1 decision victory at 132 pounds and Lain Kuhlman earning a win by fall at 2:42 while wrestling at 106 pounds.
In the Bracket B Semifinals, Faribault fell 55-15 to Brecker. The Falcons recorded three individual victories with Cooper Leichtnam picking up a 27-second pin at 182 pounds, George Soto picking up a 7-5 decision victory at 195 and Gabe Shatskikh winning by forfeit at 285.
The Bracket B seventh place dual saw Faribault fall in a close 35-32 matchup with Marian Central Catholic, with one point being docked from the Falcons for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Chase Vargo at 113 pounds and JT Hausen at 126 pounds recorded win by fall. The Falcons went on a late run with Leichtnam winning by fall at 182, Soto winning in a 5-4 decision at 195 and Marcos Ramirez and Gabe Shatskikh winning by forfeit at 220 and 285 respectively.
Saturday matchups saw the Falcons fall to Big 9 Conference foe Rochester Mayo in a 53-21 loss and fall 40-30 against Liberty before defeating Oak Park and River Forest 50-21.
Kuhlman and Elliot Viland won by fall, Hausen won by a 17-0 tech fall and Isaac Yetzer won by a 14-2 major decision against Mayo. Hausen, Kuhlman and Shatskikh won by fall and Yetzer, Ramirez, Rickey Cordova and Hunter Conrad won by decisions against Liberty.
The win over Oak Park and River Forest saw three straight wins by fall by Jayden Hart at 152 pounds, Viland at 160 pounds and Leichtnam at 170 pounds. Ramirez won by a 4-3 decision at 220, Shatskikh won by fall at 285 and Kuhlman won by forfeit at 106. Cordova winning by fall at 126, Hausen winning by decision at 132, Yetzer winning by a 16-0 tech fall and Conrad winning by decision at 145 rounded things out.
Faribault will make its return to the mat at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with the Falcons set to host a triangular meet against Mankato East and Winona.