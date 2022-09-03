The Faribault football team didn’t get the luxury of opening up their 2022 season at home in front of a home crowd this year. But that didn’t stop the Falcons from heading down to Albert Lea and blowing out the Tigers 41-7 to start the season off 1-0 on Friday night.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments