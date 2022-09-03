The Faribault football team didn’t get the luxury of opening up their 2022 season at home in front of a home crowd this year. But that didn’t stop the Falcons from heading down to Albert Lea and blowing out the Tigers 41-7 to start the season off 1-0 on Friday night.
The Falcons started off strong with three unanswered scoring drives before the hosting Tigers even had a chance to respond.
Senior quarterback Ian Ehlers got things started by punching the ball in on a quarterback keeper from one yard out. Three minutes later, Ehlers connected with sophomore receiver Nolan Vogelsberg on a 34 yard touchdown connection..
Faribault got the ball back and worked it down the field, where sophomore running back Braden Schulz pounded the ball in from three yards out to give the Falcons a commanding 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Albert Lea got on the board with a three yard passing touchdown early into the second quarter, but Faribault’s defense would make sure it remained scoreless from there on out.
Ehlers tossed passing touchdowns No. 2 and 3 to help the Falcons close out the half. He hit senior receiver Johnny Frank with a 75-yard touchdown connection with 10L57 left on the clock and hit sophomore receiver JJ Schrot on a 42-yard touchdown connection in the final minute of the half.
By halftime, the Falcons held a 34-7 lead over the hosting Tigers and would be sure to tack on another touchdown after halftime. A drive down the field allowed Schulz to punch the ball in from two yards out for his second touchdown of the game.
Faribault recorded 365 yards of total offense with 243 and three touchdowns coming through the air and 122 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground. Albert Lea was limited to 120 total yards of offense with 108 passing yards and 12 rushing yards.
Ehlers led the Falcons offense by completing 8-of-11 pass attempts for 243 yards and three touchdowns while adding 26 yards and one touchdown rushing. Schulz was the leading rusher at 18 attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Yetzer added 14 rushing yards on six attempts.
Frank was the leading receiver with three receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown. Schrot had one catch for the 42 yard touchdown and Vogelsberg had his one catch for the 34 yard touchdown. Owen Nesburg had two receptions for 37 yards amd Jimmy Welborn had one reception for nine yards.
Junior linebacker Joey Steinberg led the Falcons in tackles with 4.0 and was followed by Frank and Cooper Leichtnam with 3.5, Vogelsberg with 3.0, Nesburg with 2.5, Ehlers and Emmanual Pineda with 2.0, Schulz and Yetzer with 1.5, Welborn, D’Shaun Davis and Beau Schrot with 1.0 and 0.5 tackles from JJ Schrot, Owen Schultz, Jal Giet, Joey Ruisi, Gabe Shatskikh, Erick Sanchez and Roman Garcia. Welborn recorded Faribault’s lone sack of the game.
In the kicking game, JJ Schrot was a perfect 4-of-4 on PATs and Ehlers recorded one punt of 53 yards.
The Falcons are now gearing up for their home opener on Friday, Sept. 9, when they host Byron at 7:30 p.m. on Bruce Smith Field at Alexander Park.