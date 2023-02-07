(Faribault WR) Isaac Yetzer

Faribault's Isaac Yetzer maintains top control after a takedown against NRHEG's Aidan Schlaak. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault wrestling team traveled to Blooming Prairie High School Monday night for a triangular meet hosted by the Blooming Prairie and Hayfield co-op team, the Westfield Razorbacks. The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers also made the trip to complete the trio.


(Faribault WR) Cooper Leichtnam

Faribault's Cooper Leichtnam gets his hand raised after winning by forfeit against Westfield. Leichtnam was 2-0 in the road triangular with two forfeit victories. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault WR) JT Hausen

Faribault's JT Hausen records one of many nearfalls during his 17-2 tech fall win over Westfield's Cannon Wacek. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault WR) Hunter Conrad

Faribault's Hunter Conrad catches Westfield's Cade Christianson in a cradle before winning by fall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments