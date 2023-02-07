The Faribault wrestling team traveled to Blooming Prairie High School Monday night for a triangular meet hosted by the Blooming Prairie and Hayfield co-op team, the Westfield Razorbacks. The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers also made the trip to complete the trio.
Faribault dominated the triangular meet, only giving up 15 total team points between its 65-12 win over NRHEG and its 68-3 win over Westfield.
The Falcons first dual of the night was against a NRHEG team fresh off a loss to Westfield in the first of the three triangular duals.
Lain Kuhlman opened with a fall over NRHEG’s Jacob Karl at the 1:26 mark in the 106 pound matchup and started the run of bonus points for the Falcons.
Chase Vargo won by forfeit at 113 before Lucas Nelson pinned Annabelle Petsinger at 120 and JT Hausen recorded an 18-1 tech fall over Parker Bunn to put Faribault up 23-0.
Six of the 15 total points surrendered by the Falcons came at 132 after Faribault forfeited the weight class.
It got right back on track with Isaac Yetzer pinning Aidan Schlaak at 138 pounds, Hunter Conrad winning by a 5-0 decision at 145, Jayden Hart winning by forfeit at 152, Elliot Viland recording a 15-9 decision victory at 160, Cooper Leichtnam and George Soto winning by forfeit at 170 and 182, Marcos Ramirez and Gabe Shatskikh win by fall at 195 and 220.
Faribault closed out the win over NRHEG by seeing sophomore Giovanni Pino match up against NRHEG senior and Class A 285 No. 2 ranked Makota Misgen. Pino ultimately lost by fall against high-ranked Misgen.
The Falcons followed the win over NRHEG by taking on the hosting Razorbacks and recording a dominating 68-3 victory on their home mats.
Westfield held a brief 3-0 lead with an 11-6 decision at 106 pounds, but from there on out, it was all Faribault, even if things weren’t looking up right away.
Vargo and Nelson recorded back-to-back falls over Kaiden Chicos and Gabe Mullenbach at 113 and 120 pounds before Hausen racked up the near falls for a second win by tech fall at 126 pounds. A double forfeit at 132 led into Yetzer coming out on top in a 3-2 decision over Westfield’s Bo Zwiener.
At 145 pounds, Conrad quickly fell behind Westfield's Cade Christianson and had to defend against multiple different pin attempts by the Westfield senior. Conrad trailed by as much as 12-1 before managing to reverse Christianson and catching him in a cradle to win by fall at the 3:39 mark.
Bo Bokman came in at 152 pounds and Viland stayed at 160 with the pair following up Conrad’s win by fall with pins of their own. Bokman pinned Nolan Kolander at 1:57 and Viland pinned Grant Magnuson at 1:24.
Leichtnam and Shatskikh picked up wins by forfeit at 170 and 220 respectively, while Soto pinned Ty Bronson at 182 and Ramirez pinned Brody Johnson at 195 pounds. Pino avenged his earlier loss by closing out the night with pinning Wyatt Arndt at 285