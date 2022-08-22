The start of the 2022 girls tennis season for the Faribault Falcons is officially in the books after they hosted their first quadrangular of the season on Saturday against Tri-City United, Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy. Faribault started the year with a 1-2 record after beating TCU 5-2 and falling 6-1 to both Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy.

