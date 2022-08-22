The start of the 2022 girls tennis season for the Faribault Falcons is officially in the books after they hosted their first quadrangular of the season on Saturday against Tri-City United, Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy. Faribault started the year with a 1-2 record after beating TCU 5-2 and falling 6-1 to both Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy.
The Falcons started the day against another young team in TCU and took advantage by sweeping singles matches and securing one win in doubles play. Lindsay Rauenhorst (No. 1 singles) won 6-4, 2-6, 10-4, Hailey Reuvers (No. 2 singles) won 6-2, 6-0, Grace Brazil (No. 3 singles) won 6-3, 6-2 and Leah Nowaczewski (No. 4 singles) won 6-0, 6-0.
On the doubles courts, the No. 3 doubles pairing of Isabella Anderson and Beata Chirstianson won their match 6-4, 6-2. No. 1 doubles of Gabbie Temple and Anika Sterling and No. 2 doubles of Whitney Huberty and Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez battled in 6-2, 6-2 losses.
One of the bright spots of the day for Faribault was Nowaczewski on the singles courts. She bumped up to the No. 3 singles spot against Lake City and Bloomington Kennedy. There she gave the Falcons their lone win in both matches. This includes a long tie-breaker battle against Kennedy’s Elissa Dinneen that ended in a 6-2, 1-6, 12-10 win for Nowaczewski.
“After a long day of tennis, [Nowaczewski and Dinneen] were tired, but neither were ready to give up,” said Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson. “After trading points to a 10-10 tie, Leah would hold on to win the last two points with a couple of well-placed shots and win the tie-break 12-10 and the match 6-2, 1-6, 12-10.”
The season is young, and already winning their first match of the year has presented a great building block for the future for a young Falcons team.