...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Weather Alert
The Faribault girls basketball team picked up their third win of the season after beating Rochester John Marshall on Friday. (file photo/southernminn.com)
After picking up its season-opening win over Pine Island, it was clear that the Faribault girls basketball team wanted to change the culture of the team and try to help get the program back to its winning ways after struggling for a couple of seasons.
The first win proved it was possible, and the Falcons are continuing to see the shift in culture, as they recorded their first back-to-back regular season victories since the 2017-18 season with their 42-30 win over Rochester John Marshall on Friday.
“Back-to-back wins; it was a great, great week for us,” said head coach Bill Bardal. “John Marshall had three girls that were at least six feet and they definitely had the size advantage on us. But we knew that and were going to collapse in.”
The Falcons entered into the game fresh off of their 44-43 overtime victory over Albert Lea just day prior and looked to accomplish what the team hadn’t done since beating Waseca 53-48 and Rochester Century 59-41 to close out the 2017-18 the regular season.
Faribault’s identity in the early stages of the 2022-23 season has been their lock-down defensive play, which has proved to play a crucial role in their victories over Pine Island and Albert Lea.
Even with some setbacks along the way, the Falcons still rank towards the top of the Big 9 Conference defensively and they’ve turned it into a 2-3 record with the visiting Rockets being the latest team to struggle against it.
Especially playing without one of their leading scorers in senior guard Isabel Herda, who’s still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in the Albert Lea game, the Falcons knew what to do.
The Falcons limited John Marshall to just 14 points in the first half and with multiple players willing to step up and help out offensively, Faribault was able to go into halftime with a 12 point lead.
“Some players that stood out to me was Reagen Drengenberg, who had four steals and her speed is so fast,” Bardal said. “Rylee Sietsema has been doing just about everything for us. She had three steals, eight rebounds, helped bring the ball up and does a lot for us. Also, Halle Rice and Aaliyah Reyes.”
According to Bardal, the Rockets were able to close the gap to open the second half, but Faribault was able to extend its lead back up into double digits.
From there, the Falcons fell back on their strong defensive play and took plenty of trips to the free throw line for some free points offensively.to help close out their second double digit victory of the season.
Faribault is going to have some tough competition coming up, but one this is for sure with the Falcons: the program is trending in a positive direction.
“We’ve got 100 miles to go and 100 things to improve on to be competitive with the top teams in the Big 9,” Bardal said. “They’re taking the right steps in the right direction, but we have a long way to go. You can’t ask for anything more than what they’ve done so far.”
Now sitting at 3-4 on the season, Faribault will turn around and go out on the road to face Mankato West on Tuesday before taking part in a Southwest State tournament in Marshall to close out December.