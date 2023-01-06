The Faribault boys hockey team saw some extended time off the ice during the holiday break, but the Falcons didn't miss a beat in making their return Thursday night in Mankato.
Behind a three-goal third period, the Falcons entered back into the win column with a 4-1 conference victory over the hosting Mankato West Scarlets.
Faribault and Mankato West were scoreless through the first period, which included senior goaltender Jacob Sherf and the Falcons kill off a penalty.
They killed off a second penalty to open the second period before getting two chances on the power play themselves. While not scoring on the first, the Falcons broke the scoreless tie on the second power play opportunity.
Junior forward Logan Peroutka was the one to net the first goal of the game with just under two minutes remaining in the period. Senior defenseman Owen Nesburg assisted on the goal.
Freshman forward Tommy Kunze wasted little time getting the third period underway and scored off an assist from Peroutka just 35 seconds into the period.
Senior defenseman Tanner Yochum extended Faribault's lead up to 3-0 just under seven minutes into period with assists from Peroutka and junior defenseman Parker Morrow.
The Scarlets managed to break Sherf's shutout after scoring with nearly a minute and a half remaining, but the hope of a potential comeback was ended with Kunze scoring on an empty net with one second left.
Sherf didn't get the shutout victory, but he did recorded 22 saves on 23 total shots for a .937 save percentage and helped keep Mankato West scoreless on all three of its power play chances.
Faribault will go on the road to face Rochester Century at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Graham Arena Complex before returning home to host Rochester Lourdes in a rescheduled matchup on Monday.