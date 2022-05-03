Coming off the mid-season Big Nine Conference meet, the Faribault boys golf team returned to play on Monday, hosting a home triangular at the Faribault Golf and Country Club.
Battling against Owatonna and Mankato West, the Falcons played above their competition taking first place over the Huskies by 28 strokes. Faribault’s round totaled 325.
Helping the Falcons to the top spot in the field was a pair of standout performances by the Faribault’s Keaton Ginter and Brayden Larson.
Both Ginter and Larson played stellar on the course all day long in the cool spring weather with the duo ending their day shooting 78 and 79.
Ginter and Larson each earned themselves top finishes, with Ginter taking first while Larson secured second.
Not far behind the high flying Falcons were Logan Peroutka and Oliver Linnemann as the sophomores both scored rounds of 84.
The meet was just the fourth of the season for Faribault, as weather has wrecked havoc thus far on the high school golf season.
Opening the week with the home meet, Faribault was just getting started for its scheduled slate.
Back in action the following day, the Falcons took to the Shoreland Country Club in St. Peter before returning back to the Faribault Golf and Country Club on Thursday for an 18-hole dual versus Southwest Christian, weather permitting.
