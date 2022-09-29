The Faribault Falcons celebrated Senior Night and Homecoming with a 3-1 win over Red Wing Thursday with royalty on the court.
Newly elected Homecoming Queen Clara Malecha and senior libero helped the team fight back a Wingers challenge in close fourth set that helped the Falcons avoid a tiebreaker and seal the win.
The Falcons took the first set 25-19 in tight fashion, coach Eryn Harman said. They controlled the speed of play.
“The first set we came out on fire,” Harman said, with consistency in hitting and good communication on the back row. They had some serving errors that they were able to fix. She said the team came out in the second set a little complacent and lost it as a result, 25-22.
She said she told the team they have not earned the right to be complacent in a match, and they came out in the third set and built a large lead, holding off a late burst by the Wingers for a 25-17 win.
Harman said the second set featured a lot of unforced errors, and, “in the end, Red Wing took it from us.” But the Falcons came back to win the third, because they “changed their mindsets and got that tempo back.”
The fourth set saw Red Wing coming out in do-or-die fashion, keeping it close and taking a lead, until the Falcons came back for an 18-18 tie.
Harman said they stayed in the set, executed volleys and came out ahead. She said Halle Rice was instrumental in middle hitting, and libero Clara Malecha did a great job communicating in the back row.
“They like a fight,” Harman said of the team’s comeback in the last set. “Hopefully we are peaking at the right time, and we will continue to finish out the season hard” and into post-season play.
Harman said the win was a good way to start Senior Night. After the game, Faribault recognized the six seniors on the team.
Harman said it was also good to get a Homecoming win, with the 2022 queen on the team. Senior Clara Malecha said the team didn’t have many down times in the match.
“Once we got in our groove, we executed really well.” Malecha said.
Faribault had 14 kills in the first set, nine in the second, 10 in the third and eight in the fourth. They won the match with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-17 and 25-19. They had two errors in the first set, five in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.
Junior middle hitter Halle Rice led the team in kills with 14. Senior middle hitter Emily Soukup had nine kills and led the team in blocks with three and serving aces with four. She also had two digs.
Senior Isabel Herda also had nine kills, with two blocks and an ace. Senior outside hitter Addison Dietsch had five kills, a block, an ace and a team-leading 16 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Jocelyn Herda had four kills, 16 sets and nine digs. Senior setter Isabella Bokman led the team in sets with 21 and had 10 digs.
Malecha had 13 digs and two sets. Senior Darla Glende, Isabel Herda and junior Nikki Hausen each had three digs.