Abdi Aden.JPG

Faribault senior defender Abdi Aden, center, battles for the ball with Cardinals forward Benjamin Bangs Thursday in Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Falcons boys soccer squad scored twice in a 5-2 road loss to the Owatonna Huskies Thursday.

Aaron Huerta.JPG

Falcons junior Aaron Huerta kicks the ball down the field during the second half. Huerta scored a goal with 11:39 left in the game to cut the Cardinals lead to 5-2. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn/com)
Huerta goal hug.JPG

Faribault junior forward Aaron Huerta (12) hugs teammate Cristian Escobar after Huerta’s second-half goal Thursday at Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments