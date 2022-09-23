The Faribault Falcons boys soccer squad scored twice in a 5-2 road loss to the Owatonna Huskies Thursday.
Faribault’s Aaron Huerta and Cristian Escobar each scored a goal. The Falcons got all of their scoring in the second half, after falling behind 4-0 in the first, and then starting the second stanza by giving up a very quick goal, before chipping away at the lead.
Faribault turned over the ball and Owatonna scored 13 seconds into the second half to take a 5-0 lead with 39:47 left.
Leading up to the first Falcons score, Faribault stole the ball back from Owatonna, and junior attacker Josh Angeles got around a defender and shot from outside the box. The shot was saved, but junior midfielder Cristian Escobar scored on a rebound shot with 26:10 left to make it 5-1 Huskies.
Angeles led a threat on the goal in the second half, going on a run, then passing the ball to freshman Leighton Anderson. Anderson crossed the ball to the middle of the field, and junior attacker Aaron Huerta received the pass, shot and scored from beyond the box to make it 5-2 Huskies with 11:39 left in the game. That score was hold, as each team was scoreless the rest of the way.
Falcons junior goalkeeper Christian Trujillo made six saves in the loss.
