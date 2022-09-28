The Faribault Falcons boys soccer team took a shutout loss to Big Nine rival Rochester Century Tuesday, falling 3-0.
The Faribault Falcons boys soccer team took a shutout loss to Big Nine rival Rochester Century Tuesday, falling 3-0.
The Falcons gave up one goal in the first half, as junior goalkeeper Christian Trujillo stopped several other shot; Faribault then gave up two more goals in the second half.
Panthers senior midfielder/forward Abdirasak Bulale scored on a free kick in the 13th minute to take the 1-0 lead that held until the halftime break.
Faribault's attack led to several chances, including a shot on goal by junior midfielder Cristian Escobar from the middle of the field.
Faribault goalkeeper Trujillo had a leaping save on a Panthers shot to the left side of the net.
Senior midfielder Sahardid Mubashar had a shot on goal in the early going of the first, and senior midfielder Abdullahi Aden had a shot on goal in a breakaway attack. Senior midfielder Alex Turcios also had a shot in the first.
The Falcons, with the loss, fall to an overall record of 4-5-2 on the season, including 4-0-1 against section opponents and 2-5-1 in Big Nine Conference games. Their ties were both on the road — 2-2 against Kasson-Mantorville and 1-1 against Rochester John Marshall.
The Falcons are 2-2-2 in away matches and 2-3 on their home field. The team has a class 4A rank of 38th of 63 and a state rank 118th of 203.
With the win, the Panthers even their Big Nine Conference record to 4-4. Century is 5-7 overall and 1-5 in section contests. They have a 3-4 road record and are 2-3 at home. The Panthers have a class rank of 47th of 64 and a state ranking of 112th of 203.
The Falcons' three remaining games include 7 p.m. Thursday at Austin, then Tuesday, Oct. 4 hosting Northfield, and the finale Thursday, Oct. 6 at Winona.
