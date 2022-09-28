FaribaultSoccer.jpg

Faribault varsity soccer players line up to defend a free kick by Rochester Century's Bulale Abdirasak in the first half Tuesday at Bahl Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault Falcons boys soccer team took a shutout loss to Big Nine rival Rochester Century Tuesday, falling 3-0.

CristianEscobar.jpg

Falcons junior midfielder Cristian Escobar drives in to take a shot against the Panthers Tuesday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
MubashaerSahardid.jpg

Faribault senior midfielder Mubashaer Sahardid moves the ball toward midfield Tuesday against Century. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
AdenAbdi.jpg

Faribault senior defender Aden Abdi, left, heads the ball against Rocherster Century Tuesday at Bahl Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

