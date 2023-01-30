...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Faribault boys hockey team traveled to Albert Lea Saturday and dropped to 7-10 overall after falling 4-1 to the hosting Albert Lea Tigers.
Shot totals between the Falcons and the Tigers were near identical as they favored Albert Lea 9-8 and 12-11 in the first and second periods before Faribault outshot them 12-11 in the third period. The big difference came in the first period with the Tigers making the most of their shots.
Albert Lea netted the first goal a minute and 21 seconds in and a power play goal and a short-handed goal within 30 seconds of each other a little over halfway through the period to take a 3-0 lead going into the intermission.
Junior forward Owen Amelkovich broke through the for the Falcons and scored an an unassisted, even-strength goal nearly six and a half minutes into the second period.
The Tigers went back up by three goals after scoring with nearly 20 seconds remaining in the period and went on to hold their 4-1 lead throughout a scoreless third period.
Senior goaltender Jacob Sherf started in net for the Falcons and posted 28 saves on 31 total shots for a .875 save percentage.
Faribault (7-10) is on a four-game losing skid and are looking to enter back into the win column on Tuesday when the Falcons host a St. Paul Academy (8-8-1) team that's coming off a 5-0 shutout loss against Chisago Lakes. They'll close out the week by hosting Mankato West on Thursday and hosting Red Wing on Saturday.