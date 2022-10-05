The Faribault Falcons girls tennis team bowed out of the Section 1AA team tournament first round Tuesday with a 7-0 loss on the road at Lakeville South.
Faribault took on the No. 2 seeded Lakeville South at home, with Faribault entering the single elimination tournament at the No. 15 seed.
Falcons girls varsity tennis coach Jeff Anderson said Lakeville South is currently the No. 6 ranked Class AA team in the state.
"While they do not have any individual players ranked, as a whole, they are a very solid, well-coached team," Anderson said. "The Faribault team gave a great effort Tuesday, but the skill and talent level of the South team was too much to overcome."
He said it was good to see the overall improvement that all of the Faribault players have made throughout the season, and that was reflected in the matches and their ability to stay in points with their Lakeville South opponents.
"Unfortunately, due to an injury, the No. 1 doubles team of Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil needed to retire early in the first set," he said. "At the time of the injury, Faribault was trailing 3-0 but were hitting solid groundstrokes and moving the ball around the court well to stay in the points. South was tough and did well to counter any of Faribault’s attacks."
Faribault will now focus on getting ready for the Section 1AA girls tennis individual tournament, starting next week. Faribault will play in Sub-Section B at the Rochester Athletic Club on Friday, Oct. 14, with matches starting at 9 a.m.
Lakeville South 7, Faribault Co-op 0
Singles:
No. 1 - Reese Burton, Lakeville South defeated Stacie Petricka of Faribault Co-op 6-0, 6-0.