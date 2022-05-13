Falcons beat down Packers By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Staying hot, the Faribault softball team won again on Thursday night, handing Austin the 12-6 loss at Todd Park.Key in the turnaround by the Falcons has been an offensive explosion.Faribault again got some firepower at the plate.Trailing 5-4 after three innings of play, Faribault plated two more runs in the top of the fourth to take a lead it would not relinquish.Hanging around at 6-5 into the top of the seventh, the Falcons knocked in some much needed insurance runs.Breaking the game open with a six-run seventh, Faribault enjoyed a less tense bottom of the inning to earn the victory.The Falcons’ Reagan Drengenberg provided the spark at the plate that Faribault needed, going four for four with four RBIs and a homer.In the circle, Alyssa Cook earned the win, going six innings, striking out six on five earned runs.Going 5-2 in their last seven games, the offense has averaged over 11 runs a game during the stretch.Faribault managed just three runs in the nine games prior to the recent run.The Falcons now sit at 5-11 on the year.Hoping to keep pounding opponents’ pitching, the Falcons took the weekend off before hosting Albert Lea on Monday at Alexander Park. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Falcon Run Sport Baseball Game Weekend Bottom Of The Inning Softball Team Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault woman sentenced to probation in mother's death Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Lightning sets garage ablaze Graduates thank Rice County Treatment Court Documentary review was political commentary Upcoming Events May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Friday the 13th club Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Joyann Parker, Patsy Cline Tribute Fri, May 13, 2022 Submit an Event