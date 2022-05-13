Staying hot, the Faribault softball team won again on Thursday night, handing Austin the 12-6 loss at Todd Park.

Key in the turnaround by the Falcons has been an offensive explosion.

Faribault again got some firepower at the plate.

Trailing 5-4 after three innings of play, Faribault plated two more runs in the top of the fourth to take a lead it would not relinquish.

Hanging around at 6-5 into the top of the seventh, the Falcons knocked in some much needed insurance runs.

Breaking the game open with a six-run seventh, Faribault enjoyed a less tense bottom of the inning to earn the victory.

The Falcons’ Reagan Drengenberg provided the spark at the plate that Faribault needed, going four for four with four RBIs and a homer.

In the circle, Alyssa Cook earned the win, going six innings, striking out six on five earned runs.

Going 5-2 in their last seven games, the offense has averaged over 11 runs a game during the stretch.

Faribault managed just three runs in the nine games prior to the recent run.

The Falcons now sit at 5-11 on the year.

Hoping to keep pounding opponents’ pitching, the Falcons took the weekend off before hosting Albert Lea on Monday at Alexander Park.

