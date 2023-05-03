Faribault boys golf battled the wind and Big 9 foes Rochester John Marshall and Austin Tuesday afternoon, placing third in the triangular event at the Faribault Golf Club.
There were some bright spots, as Logan Peroutka continued his hot start on the season, placing first and medaling in the triangular with a score of 74 (2 over par). The young Falcon golfers had beaten JM's and Austin's top players in total scores in last week's conference tournament, too, but this time, the young Faribault squad couldn't repeat their outstanding team performance.
Coach Jeremy Chavis said it was not surprising for a young team to have highs and lows during the season.
"These are two teams we beat last week in the Big 9 tournament," he noted. "This week, the tough weather conditions and high wind gusts got the better of our team. We did make some good shots, and Micah Lenway is improving his overall play rapidly, which is nice to see."
He continued, "There is definitely room for improvement. We face Southwest Christian at home Thursday and have the New Prague invite Friday at Creek's Bend. I think most of the boys played well, all things considered, weather and all. It would have been nice to pick up a win or at least a split today in the triangular."
Lenway finished second on the team with an 86; Ethan Amundson finished with an 88 to place third; Parker Morrow and Leighton Anderson rounded out the scoring for the Falcons with both carding a 91.
As coach Chavis mentioned earlier, Faribault has a good chance for a win Thursday against Southwest Christian Academy. The meet kicks off at 2:30 p.m., again at the Faribault Golf Club. Then the Falcons are on the road at the New Prague Invite Friday, May 5.