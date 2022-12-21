(FHS Boys Basketball) Jal Giet

Senior center Jal Giet (33) attempts to power his way to the hoop during Faribault's loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys basketball team returned home to Faribault High School Tuesday to host Mankato West. Despite a strong start, the Falcons ultimately fell 77-59 to the visiting Scarlets.


(FHS Boys Basketball) Brady Schulz

Sophomore guard Brady Schulz (0) brings the ball up the court during Faribault's loss to Mankato West. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments