...ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING FOLLOWED BY A GROUND
BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Widespread snow today and will bring 5 to 9 inches of fluffy
accumulation through tonight north of a line from Madison to
Mankato to Eau Claire, with 3 to 5 inches to the south. Winds will
be relatively light through this evening. There should be a break
in severe winter conditions late tonight through early Thursday.
Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph and
dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect area wide through this
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, with
a Winter Storm Warning east of the river through Friday night.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 3 AM CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to
noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Faribault boys basketball team returned home to Faribault High School Tuesday to host Mankato West. Despite a strong start, the Falcons ultimately fell 77-59 to the visiting Scarlets.
Mankato West got red-hot from beyond the arc to open the game and connected on five consecutive three-point shots, but the Falcons were able to find responses to keep things close early on.
Senior center Jal Giet proved to be a force beneath the hoop and was able to score a couple of baskets to help respond to the early Scarlet threes. Sophomore guard Nolan Vogelsberg was able to drive to the hoop and senior guard Abdullahi Aden cashed in on a three-pointer to help out offensively.
Senior forward James Welborn knocked down a free throw to cut West’s lead down to 20-13, but the Scarlets rattled off eight points before sophomore guard Brady Schulz could respond by driving to the hoop to make things 28-15.
The Falcons were able to cut the lead back down to single digits behind Giet scoring in the paint and a pair of floaters from Vogelsberg and Welborn to bring it back within seven points at 32-25 with just over four minutes remaining in the half.
A strong run by West left the Falcons trailing by 12 points at 39-27 going into halftime.
Even out of halftime, the Falcons were able to keep it within 10 points after Vogelsberg drove to the hoop for an open layup to make it 53-43 with just over 10 minutes remaining.
But from there, West went on an 11-0 run to go up 64-43 before Vogelsberg was able to find Welborn to stop the Falcons scoring drought. The damage was done and the Scarlets were able to keep the lead in the 20-point range over the course of the final minutes of the game.
Giet led Faribault in scoring with 18 points and was followed in double-digit scoring by Schulz with 16 points and Vogelsberg with 11 points.
The Falcons will return to conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when they travel to Mankato to take on the Mankato East Cougars.