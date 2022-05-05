The offense has been cold for the Faribault softball team.
Scoring only three runs in nine games into Tuesday night’s doubleheader on the road versus Albert Lea, the Falcons hoped to see the bats wake up to propel them to their first victory.
Waking up would be an understatement for the Faribault offense.
Exploding for 41 runs in the two games, the Falcons soared around the bases to 13-3 and 28-10 victories over the Tigers.
The triumphs snapped an eight-game losing skid to start the season.
A different approach at the plate led to the hot hitting.
“We have been working on being more aggressive at the plate and swinging at the first strike," said coach Claire Boatman. "As a result we were able to swing at better pitches and not constantly be battling with 2 strikes on us."
That approach was apparent in the first inning as the Falcons eclipsed their season run total with four in the top of the frame.
As quickly as Faribault jumped out to the lead, Albert Lea answered.
The Tigers tightened the game by crossing home plate three times off of Faribault’s Rylee Sietsema to make it a one-run game after a single inning of play.
Following the combined seven runs in the first inning, both pitchers experienced bounce back showings in the second to keep the game at the same margin.
Then the Falcons struck again.
Scoring five more runs in the top of the third sent the Falcons to the 9-3 advantage.
Matching the success of the Faribault bats was Sietsema’s pitching.
After allowing the three runs in the bottom of the first, the sophomore locked in, not allowing another run the remainder of the game.
The Falcons, using Sietsema in the circle and aggressive approaches at the plate, were able to send the game to an early end by mercy rule in six innings.
Spearheading the offensive breakout was Reagan Drengenberg’s bat.
The sophomore led the charge by picking up three hits and four runs batted in while scoring two runs as a part of the Falcons’ attack that had 10 hits in the game.
Faribault 28, Albert Lea 10
The second game of the afternoon saw even further success by the Falcons’ offense.
Faribault overcame a 4-0 first inning deficit by using a nine-run fourth and seventh inning to seal the second victory.
Clinging to a 11-9 lead after four innings of play, the Falcons outscored the Tigers 17-0 to end the game.
Faribault eighth grader in Amanda Cullen paced the way for the offense with her three hits and five RBIs.
Every Falcons hitter picked up at least one run batted in during the victory. Faribault also amassed 16 walks off the Albert Lea pitching.
As the offense shined bright in the contests versus the Tigers, the other side of the ball also gained momentum going forward said Boatman. “This gave both our offense and defense the confidence boost we needed. The Big 9 is a challenging conference where we cannot take any team lightly. So to be able to get the bats going, score some runs and shut down Albert Lea on defense was a great way to kick off the week,” said the coach.
The Falcons then played in Stewartville the following night.
Stewartville 5, Faribault 4
The Faribault winning streak came to end in dramatic fashion.
Heading to extra innings, the Stewartville Tigers sent the Falcons home with the walk-off loss, 5-4 in eight innings.
Olivia Smith had three hits in the loss while Sietsema took the complete game loss.
The last game of the week for the Falcons had the team travel to take on Century, Thursday.
Falcons X, Century X