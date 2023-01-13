Cooper Liechtnam

Cooper Leichtnam wrestles for Faribault against Mankato East. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Faribault wrestlers dominated Winona 65-6 in their first meet of a triangular Thursday and then finished strong in the finale with a 48-26 win over a scrappy Mankato East team.


Eddie Pino

Faribault wrestling's Eddie Pino, right, defeated Xavier Roberts, of Mankato East, in his first match of the year at 285 pounds. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments