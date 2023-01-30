Faribault boys wrestling (5-1 Big 9, 10-7 overall) had a very successful day Saturday against some very good non-Big 9 Conference opponents.
Faribault beat Prior Lake 45-27. The Falcons got wins from Aiden Gruber, Lucas Nelson, Isaac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad, Elliot Viland, Gabe Shatskikh. Key victories came from Yetzer, who beat Prior Lake's Ben Brennan, the No. 10 ranked wrestler at 132 pounds, and from Gabe Shatskikh, who beat the No. 4 ranked wrestler in the state Lakers Brock Zurn 18-13. Both were considered upsets and cemented the win for the Falcons against a very tough Prior lake team.
Faribault man-handled Tri-City United 46-22. The Falcons got wins from Lucas Nelson, JT Hausen, Isaac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad, Elliot Viland, Marcos Ramirez. A key victory again came from Isaac Yetzer, beating the No. 7 ranked wrestler in AA Chris Johnson.
Faribault lost to the No. 3 team in Class AAA, Hastings, 61-15. Elliot Viland secured some key takedowns to win his match 14-10. At the 126 weight class, JT Hausen battled and eventually won in a fall over Aiden Erickson. At 138, Yetzer won in a fall over Hastings' Mark Svoboda. Hastings was solid at every weight class and proved why they're so highly regarded.
Coach Jacob Staloch was pleased with the results.
"Overall, I felt the boys wrestled pretty well," he said. "Elliot, JT and Isaac all were 3-0 on the day. Elliot wrestled very well on his feet by wrestling aggressively and working his takedowns. JT continued to be a hammer on top and dominated his opponents from the top position. Isaac Yetzer showed again why he should be considered in the state rankings by beating two ranked opponents tonight. Gabe Shatskikh left everything he had on the mat in his first match against Prior Lake's Brock Zurn, who was ranked No. 4 at 220 pounds in AAA. Our wrestlers have continued to work hard at getting better each day and work toward the goals they have. Today, I felt like we got better."
Staloch continued,"What we learned from the Hastings match is that we have to continue to improve from the bottom position. We knew Hastings was a very good team and learned a little bit about some of the things we need to improve on in order to be ready for the postseason. We learned that our team is confident and willing to go out and wrestle tough against the best teams in the state."
"The keys to both of our wins was that the boys battled. We knew there were going to be a few matches that were going to be tough matches, and we came out on top. The boys came out and battled. They were ready to wrestle, no matter who they went against. They continue to show us coaches why we are one of the top teams in Section 1AAA."
The boys wrestling team gets back to the mats against two Big Nine foes Tuesday night, Jan. 30 in a home triangular meet against Rochester Century (1-4 Big 9) and Mankato West (3-3 Big 9).