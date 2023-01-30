Faribault boys wrestling (5-1 Big 9, 10-7 overall) had a very successful day on Saturday against some very good non Big 9 opponents.
Faribault beat Prior Lake 45-27. The Falcons got wins from Aiden Gruber, Lucas Nelson, Isaac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad, Elliot Viland, Gabe Shatskikh. Key victories were Faribault's Isaac Yetzer who beat Prior Lake's Ben Brennan the number 10 ranked wrestler at 132 and Falcons Gabe Shatskikh who beat the number 4 ranked wrestler in the state Lakers Brock Zurn 18-13. Both were considered upsets and cemented the win for the Falcons against a very tough Prior lake team.
Faribault man-handled Tri-City United 46-22. The Falcons got wins from Lucas Nelson, JT Hausen, Isaac Yetzer, Hunter Conrad, Elliot Viland, Marcos Ramirez. Some Key victories were Isaac Yetzer beating the number 7 ranked wrestler in AA Chris Johnson. Assistant Coach Jacob Staloch was pleased with the results ,"Overall I felt the boys wrestled pretty well. Elliot, JT and Isaac all were 3-0 on the day. Elliot wrestled very well on his feet by wrestling aggressively and working his takedowns. JT continued to be a hammer on top and dominated his opponents from the top position. Isaac Yetzer showed again why he should be considered in the State rankings by beating two ranked opponents tonight (Ben Brennan #10 at 132lbs in AAA and Chris Johnson #7 at 138 lbs in AA). Gabe Shatskikh left everything he had on the mat in his first match against Prior Lake's Brock Zurn who was ranked #4 at 220lbs in AAA. Our wrestlers have continued to work hard at getting better each day and work towards the goals they have. Today I felt like we got better.
Faribault Lost to the #3 the State in Class AAA Hastings 61-15. Elliot Viland won a tight match and wrestled very well on his feet, securing some key takedowns to win his match 14-10. At the 126 weight class JT Hausen battled and eventually won in a fall over Aiden Erickson . At 138, Isaac Yetzer won in a fall over Hastings Mark Svoboda. Hastings was solid at every weight class and proved why they are in #3 in the state.
Coach Staloch said,"What we learned from the Hastings match is that we have to continue to improve from the bottom position. We knew Hastings was a very good team and learned a little bit about some of the things we need to improve on in order to be ready for the postseason. We learned that our team is confident and willing to go out and wrestle tough against the best teams in the state."
"Overall I felt the boys wrestled pretty well, The keys to both of our wins was that the boys battled. We knew there were going to be few matches that were going to be tough matches and we came out on top. The boys came out and battled, they were ready to wrestle no matter who they went against. They continue to show us coaches why we are one of the top teams in Section 1 AAA."
The Boys Wrestling teams get backs to competing against two Big Nine foes Tuesday night January 30th in a triangular meet against Rochester Century (1-4 Big 9) and Mankato West (3-3 Big 9).