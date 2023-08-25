FULL RESULTS Faribault 6, Austin 1 No. 1: Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Stacie Petricka (F), 6-1, 6-2 No. 2: Lindsay Rauenhorst (F) def. Seanna Kubas (A), 6-2, 6-3 No. 3: Leah Nowaczewski (F) def. Yazmine Huerta (A), 6-1, 6-3 No. 4: Beata Christianson (F) def. Sophia Meyer (A), 6-2, 6-2 Doubles No. 1: Hailey Reuvers/Grace Brazil (F) def. Isabelle Owens/Ella Nack (A), 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Whitney Huberty/Anika Sterling (F) def. Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A), 6-2, 6-4 No. 3: Hannah Shepherd/Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez (F) def. Gisele Hinks/Kayla Ball (A), 6-2, 6-4 Owatonna 7, Faribault 0 Singles No. 1: Emma Herzog (O) def. Stacie Petricka (F), 6-0, 6-2 No. 2: Ellery Blacker (O) def. Lindsay Rauenhorst (F), 6-0, 6-2 No. 3: Genevieve Froman (O) def. Beata Christianson (F), 6-0, 6-3 No. 4: Patty Jo Procopio (O) def. Whitney Huberty (F), 6-0, 6-0 Doubles No. 1: Lauren Nelson/Hannah Nelson (O) def. Hailey Reuvers/Grace Brazil (F), 6-1, 3-6, 13-11 No. 2: Harper Shives/Jena Hanson (O) def. Leah Nowaczewski/Anika Sterling (F), 7-6 (3), 6-1 No. 3: Haley McNett/Greta Veldman (O) def. Hannah Shepherd/Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez (F), 6-0, 6-2 bd0cbdd1-08b7-47e9-8e40-502ea0e4c09a


(Faribault GT) Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez 3D

Faribault’s Brianna Velazquez-Sanchez during her No. 3 doubles match against Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(Faribault GT) Whitney Huberty 4S

Faribault’s Whitney Huberty gets ready to play the ball during her No. 4 singles match against Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
  

