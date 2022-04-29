Having battled poor spring weather all season, the Faribault boys’ golf team was able to get out just in time to compete in the Big 9 Mid Season Conference Tournament on Thursday at Green Lea Golf Course in Albert Lea.
In the windy and chilly battle of conference opponents, the Falcons took home fifth place in the field with their combined score totaling 335.
As boys expected to place better on the day, Faribault Head Coach Jeremy Chavis was still pleased with the results turned in by the squad.
“I’m definitely proud of the boys. I know they were expecting to play better as a team, but all in all, I think they should be proud of themselves,” he said.
Teeing off on the early Thursday morning, the Falcons got off to a bit of a rocky start, but as the day went on, they found their bearings, according too Chavis.
“The boys got off to a slow start on the front nine, but battled back,” he said.
That slow start really tested the team, said senior Keaton Ginter.
“We definitely got to test our nerves,” he said, as the Big 9 meet was just the third event of the year thus far for the Falcons.
Bouncing back from the slower start, Logan Peroutka and Brayden Larson each shot 45 and 44 on the front nine before rebounding to score 39 and 40 to finish the pair of sophomores with rounds of 84 each.
Pacing the pack for Faribault, Ginter shot the low round for the team with an 80 for the day.
Albert Lea was able to take first in the meet with a round score of 309, while Mayo came in second at 323.
Hoping to build off the showing at the Big 9 Conference Mid Season get together, the Falcons will next host a triangular at the Faribault Golf and Country Club on May 2.
Falcon girls’ place 12th
While the Faribault boys traveled to Albert Lea, the girls’ took to Red Wing for the mid season conference meet.
Scoring a round of 491, Faribault took 12th in the meet.
Winning the mid season showdown, the Northfield Raiders claimed first with combined rounds of 348.
The Falcons’ girls team next compete on May 3, heading to the Owatonna Country Club.
