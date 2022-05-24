Fairmont flies past Falcons By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another tough test came to Bell Field on Monday night for the Faribault baseball team.Ranked as the top team in the state for Class AA, the Fairmont Cardinals took on the Falcons, and Fairmont proved that the ranking is well deserved, handing Faribault a 13-6 loss.Ayden Qualey took the mound as the starter for the Falcons against the Cardinals.Qualey had a quick one-two-three inning of work to bring Faribault up to bat.A two-out rally helped the Falcons jump on top of the formidable opponent.Hits by Brad Sartor and Qualey, followed by a steal of home by the pitcher put the home team up 3-0.The Cardinals made sure that that lead did not last long.Breaking out for seven runs in the top of the second, the bats were buzzing for Fairmont.Adding two and four more runs in the third and fourth, the Cardinals had built a double digit lead.Faribault did inch closer in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a bases loaded walk by Michael Crone and a two-run sacrifice fly by Sartor to plate three but that was as close as the Falcons got.After hitting safely three times in the first, Faribault did not pick up another base knock for the rest of the game.The win for Fairmont was the team’s 19th of the season, dropping the Falcons to 4-12.Qualey picked up the loss, allowing nine runs in his three innings of work.Faribault played again the following day in the regular season finale.South St. Paul came to Bell Field Tuesday night in the last action before the section playoffs begin for Faribault. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Falcon Faribault Fairmont Cardinals Sport Baseball Hunting Cricket Field Baseball Team Win Sacrifice Fly Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man sentenced to prison in racketeering case Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 Medford man dies in Highway 60 crash Former Faribault man sentenced for tax evasion Vote Brad Finstad for Congress Tuesday May 24th Upcoming Events May 24 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 AAUW Book Sale Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 24, 2022 Submit an Event