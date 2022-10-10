Faribault took a hit to its aerial game Friday with starting quarterback Ian Ehlers knocked out of the game, and even as its defense gave its best performance of the year, the Falcons suffered a loss at Winona, 22-0.
"Quarterback Ian Ehlers left the game in the second quarter with a shoulder injury," Faribault head football coach Ned Louis said. "He did not return. This hurt our passing game."
After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons gave up 10 points in the second to trail 10-0 at the half. Senior quarterback Ehlers was six for 10 passing for 52 yards and one interception before bowing out with the injury.
Senior tight end/linebacker Beau Schrot took over QB duties and was four for eight passing for 24 yards and two interceptions, while the defense gave up one TD in each of the third and fourth quarters.
"Our defense played their best game of the year," coach Louis said. "The three touchdowns we gave up came on short fields after we turned the ball over."
After a Falcons defensive stop, Winona got on the scoreboard first at 1:45 left in the first quarter, with a 28-yard field goal by Bryan Cassellius to take a 3-0 lead. Winona got the ball back quickly and scored again at the 1:10 mark, with a 1-yard TD run by Aiden Falls, and an extra point kick by Cassellius to make it 10-0.
Senior running back Dominic Davis scored touchdowns on runs of 7 yards in the third quarter and 26 yards in the fourth quarter for all of the second half scoring for the Winhawks, with both PAT kicks no good, for the final score, 22-0.
Faribault's total offense was 181 yards in 52 plays (3.5 yards per play), while Winona had 238 total yards on 56 plays (4.3 yards per play).
Faribault had 76 yards passing on 10 for 18 passing and held Winona to 9 yards passing, on one for nine passing.
Farribault was intercepted three times, and Winona threw one interception. The Falcons had 105 yards rushing on 34 carries (3.1 yards per carry) and Winona ran for 229 on 47 attempts (4.9 yards per carry).
Faribault had 76 yards receiving 76 on 10 completions and Winona had 10 yards passing on one completion.
The Falcons only had one penalty for 15, while the Winhawks had four penalties for 40.
The Faribault offense had five turnovers (two fumbles and three interceptions), while Winona had two turnovers (one fumble, one interception). The Falcons also punted four times, averaging 23.8 yards per punt, and Winona punted twice, averaging 39 yards per punt.
Winona had one defensive sacks for a loss of six yards.
Time of possession was 21:49 for Faribault and 26:11 for Winona.
The Falcons had 12 first downs, with eight from rushing and four through the air. Winona had 14 first downs, with 13 rushing and one passing.
Faribault had a 33.3% completion rate on third down conversions, making four of 12. Winona was six for 14 (42.9%). Both teams were one for two on fourth down.
Winona sophomore Deion Prolo was one for nine passing for nine yards and one interception.
For Faribault, sophomore Braden Schulz led the ground game with 17 carries for 70 yards (4.1 average). Beau Schrot had 13 carries for 39 yards (3.0 average). Ehlers had four carries for four yards.
The Faribault receivers' corps was led by senior wide receiver Owen Nesburg with three catches for 26 yards (8.7 average). Senior wide receiver Johnny Frank also had three catches, for 25 yards (8.3 average). Junior wide receiver Jordan Boudreau had one catch for 12 yards. Sophomore Nolan Vogelsberg had one catch for 7 yards. Senior Jimmy Welborn had one catch for 6 yards. And sophomore Braden Schulz had one catch for no gain.
The Falcons defense was led by junior linebacker Isaac Yetzer with seven tackles, including five solo and one for a loss. Nesburg had six tackles at defensive back, with five solo stops and one for a loss and had one interception.
Faribault junior linebacker Cooper Leichtnam had six tackles, five solo and one for a loss. Junior linebacker Joey Steinberg had 4.5 tackles with three solo. D-back Johnny Frank had four tackles, three solo. Beau Schrot had 2.5 tackles at linebacker.
Also getting tackles for Faribault were Jimmy Welborn, Roman Garcia, Nolan Vogelsberg, D'Shaun Davis, JJ Schrot, Landon Cupp, Braden Schulz, Emmanual Pineda, Jal Giet, Brady Beske and Erick Sanchez.
For Winona, Dominic Davis had 21 carries for 138 yards (6.6 average). Mason Langowski had six carries for 50 yards (8.3 average). Deion Prolo had seven carries for 26 yards (3.7 average).