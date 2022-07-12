The Dundas Dukes extended their winning streak to six games with a pair of wins over the last week.
On July 8, the Dukes chalked up a 10-2 win over the Minnetonka Millers at Memorial Field in Dundas. The Dukes’ offense was in top form to start the contest as Dundas jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead after just two innings of play. After giving up one run to start the game, Dundas collected all the runs it needed in the first thanks to a two-run homer by first baseman Nate Van Roekel and an RBI single by Mike Ludwig.
Van Roekel added an RBI single in the second inning to score outfielder Garrett Miehoffer. Van Roekel later scored on an RBI walk by Frank Vogel. In the fifth inning, Dundas pushed its lead to 6-2 with a solo home run by Kyle Hrncir.
To ice the results, Dundas posted four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Van Roekel and Vogel both had RBI doubles to pace the Dukes in the inning.
Van Roekel led Dundas with three hits, two runs and four RBIs, while Vogel and Ludwig both had two hits and two RBIs on the day for the Dukes. Overall, Dundas outhit the Millers 14-4 in the game. On the mound, Ryan Bell collected the pitching victory with 7.0 innings of work. He allowed just four hits, two runs and had three strikeouts in the game. Hrncir came in to finish the game in relief in the final two innings.
On July 10, Dundas rallied late to earn a 6-5 victory over the Hastings Hawks at Memorial Park. The Dukes trailed 5-4 before scoring one run each in the eighth and ninth innings to gain the win.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dundas’ Drew Sathrum earned the game winner with an RBI double that brought home Dom Vogel.
Dundas jumped out to a 3-1 in the first inning as Carson Jones posted a two RBI single to lead the charge. Hastings scored another run in the second inning before Garrett Miehofer scored Sathrum with an RBI single to push the score to 4-2.
Hastings rallied with two runs in the third and took the game’s lead with one run in the sixth inning to make it 5-4. Dundas then tied the game in the eighth inning thanks to an RBI double to right field by Van Roekel, which scored Miehofer.
Dundas relied on three pitchers to score the victory as Caden Sterling pitched the first three innings of the game with three strikeouts and two runs allowed. Frank Vogel then came in to pitch 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and three runs allowed. Vogel then earned the victory with two hits allowed and three strikeouts in the final 3.1 innings of the game.
Hastings outhit Dundas 11-8 in the game. Miehofer led Dundas’ offense with three hits and two runs in the game. The victory moved the Dukes’ record this season to 15-9.