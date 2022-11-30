The Faribault Falcons are inching ever closer to their return to the mat, and Saturday will mark the beginning of their 2022-23 season, as the Falcons are set to host the Dick Shiels Invitational Saturday.
Eight other teams will be joining Faribault inside Faribault High School, including the likes of Cannon Falls, Kasson-Mantorville, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (LARP), Sauk Rapids-Rice, St. Thomas Academy, Stillwater, Tri-City United and Winona.
Just like in years past, the Falcons will get a chance to go up against a loaded competition field, which includes The Guillotine’s Class AAA No. 3 ranked Stillwater Area and the Class AA No. 4 ranked Kasson-Mantorville.
Stillwater has eight wrestlers featured in the top 10 ranking of their respective weight classes and is headed by 182-pound No. 1 ranked Ryder Rogotzke and 120-pound No. 2 ranked Dylan Dauffenbach. Meanwhile K-M features seven individual top 10 ranked wrestlers and is led by 170-pound No. 1 ranked Cole Glazier.
Nearly every team brings in top ranked wrestlers, which includes St. Thomas Academy’s Thomas Holmquist (120, No. 9), Jake Borman (182, No. 8), Jackson Cercioglu (195, No. 7) and Vincent Mueller (285, No. 2) at the Class AAA level.
Class AA wrestlers includes the like of Cannon Falls’ Gavin Peterson (126, No. 5), Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Vance Barz (126, No. 7) and Tri-City United’s Caden O’Malley (182, No. 1), Marco Reyes (220, No. 4) and Chris Johnson (138, No. 10).
The competition field may be loaded in Faribault’s first tournament of the season, but the amount of returning talent puts it in a good position after a 2021-22 season with five individual Section 1AAA titles leading to five individual state tournament appearances.
Faribault sits alongside St. Thomas Academy in the Lean and Mean rankings and has three wrestlers listed inside the top 10 of their respective weight classes, all of which were section title winners from a season ago.
Junior JT Hausen leads Faribault in the individual rankings as the No. 4 ranked 126-pound wrestler in Class AAA. Senior Gabe Shatskikh checks in at No. 6 in the 220 pound rankings and sophomore Bo Bokman checks in at No. 7 in the 152 pound rankings.
Bokman led Faribault in its fifth place team finish during the 2021 Dick Shiels Invitational and earned the Falcons’ lone individual title coming in his 5-2 decision victory over Northfield’s Beau Murphy in the 126 finals. Shatskikh also made a finals appearance at 220, but fell to Mueller from St. Thomas by fall.
The Falcons will likely be competing for a top spot in Section 1AAA alongside defending team champions Northfield (Class AAA No. 4 ranked), Rochester Mayo (Class AAA Lean and Mean) and Owatonna.
But the journey to sections and state starts at 10 a.m. Saturday inside Faribault High School with the Dick Shiels Invitational.