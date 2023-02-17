They were seeded as two of the most even teams across Section 2A and things came down to the wire between the No. 4 seeded WEM/JWP Grizzlies and the No. 5 seeded Westfield Razorbacks.
But in the end, it was the Grizzlies moving on to face No. 1 seeded Medford with a 40-38 win over Westfield.
It was only fitting that the No. 4 and No. 5 seeded teams opened their dual by trading bonus point win for bonus point win.
Brady Murphy put the Grizzlies up 6-0 with a pin over Kaiden Chicos at 106 pounds to open the dual, but Kevin Hodge tied things up at 6-6 with a pin over Parker James immediately after at 113 pounds.
Gabe Mullenbach then put Westfield ahead with a 12-0 major decision over Carson James at 120, but WEM/JWP countered with a 12-3 major decision win for Aric Williams over Jaxon Meier at 126 to tie things up at 10-10.
Westfield won the next four of five weight classes with Cannon Wacek winning by fall at 132, Bo Zwiener winning by fall at 138, Cade Christianson winning by an 8-1 decision over Lucas Morsching at 152 and Grant Magnuson winning by fall at 260.
WEM/JWP had picked up a win by fall by Kelton Erler at 145 and saw Isaac Quast and Jack Cahill win by fall and win by forfeit at 170 and 182. Westfield got a win by fall from Ty Bronson at 195 and WEM/JWP got a win by fall from Keegan Kuball at 220.
With an additional point tacked on for Westfield, the Grizzlies trailed 38-24 going into heavyweight, but Max Davis stepped up and delivered for WEM/JWP by recording a fall at 3:50 over Vincent Hernandez for a dual-clinching victory.
The Section 2A semifinal dual between No. 4 WEM/JWP and No. 1 Medford is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday inside St. Clair High School. The winner advances to the championship dual that’ll take place following the semifinal round.