The Faribault Falcons girls soccer team got its first win of the season, utilizing a hat trick from senior defender Daysi Cruz Grande Saturday in a home game over Cristo Rey Jesuit.
On Saturday, the Falcons won their first game this season, beating the visiting Cristo Rey Jesuit Pumas squad 4-1.
Two of our seniors ended up scoring: Daysi Cruz Grande got a hat trick, three goals in a game, and Regan Vogelsberg scored the fourth goal.
"Having had three games last week and this week the girls had to really dig deep and it paid off," Peterson-Linde said.
"It felt really good to get a win but now we’re turning our focus toward the two games coming up next week," Peterson-Linde said Saturday. "We want to use this win as a springboard to keep improving as a team."
"We’re continuing to strive for more and more success this season."
On Thursday, Faribault girls played against the No. 1 seed in its section, Mankato East, which remained undefeated in Section 2AA and Big 9 Conference play with an 8-0 win over the Falcons.
"They are undefeated, yet we held them to no score for the first 25 minutes of the game," said coach Britta Peterson-Linde. "We also made a few challenges toward our opponent's goal. They did end up getting a few goals in the first half and the second half but I’m very proud of the girls’ efforts in keeping such a good team scoreless for 25 minutes."
"This shows massive improvement and hard work," Peterson-Linde said. "We still have a few things to work on but the girls are showing great resilience as we push forward."
