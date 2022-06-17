Conference champion Cardinals send 2 to state By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Jun 17, 2022 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It has been a successful season shooting for the Bethlehem Academy Trap Team. Bethlehem Academy claimed a 2A-Conference 6 Trap Team Championship, beating out Kenyon-Wanamingo for first place. (Photo courtesy of Todd Rost) Riding some hot scores, the Cardinals claimed a 2A-Conference 6 Championship, beating out Kenyon-Wanamingo for first place.Helping Bethlehem Academy to that title was a pair of athletes that powered their way to near top spots.Hunter Conrad and Marshall Donahue, via their second and third overall finishes in the league, keyed the Cardinals’ run to first place.Riding that title into the Class 2A Trap State Championships on June 14 in Alexandria, the success continued for Bethlehem Academy.Trap State ChampionshipsThe Cardinals’ Hunter Dillon claimed third place in the male varsity division to pace the powerful performances by the team in Alexandria.Dillon was near perfect during the Trap State Championships, scoring 98 out of 100 points, during his quest to the bronze medal.Bethlehem Academy’s season wasn’t done there.MSHSL ChampionshipsConrad and Donahue will now continue the postseason push as the two also qualified for the Minnesota State High School League’s Trap Championship.The two Cardinals secured the bid by placing among the top 100 shooters in the state.Donahue and Conrad will next take aim at Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on June 24 for the competition. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cardinal Marshall Donahue Hunter Conrad Sport Hunting Dillon League Championship Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault Medical Center completes design process for new cancer clinic '2000 Mules' offers compelling evidence City settles rental discrimination lawsuit Furball Farm residents move into new home Coroner: Medford deaths were murder-suicide Upcoming Events Jun 17 Heritage Days Events- Friday in the Park Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17 City Wide garage sale Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17 Heritage Days Events - Open Museum Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17 Garage sale Fri, Jun 17, 2022 Submit an Event