The Faribault baseball team appeared to be well on the way to their first conference victory of the season Thursday night at Bell Field.
Holding a 6-4 advantage over Century into the top of the seventh, it required some late-inning magic to turn the tide of the ball game.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Panthers pounced for six runs to seize control of the contest while weathering Faribault’s comeback attempt to send the team to the heartbreaking loss.
Though ending in the tragic fashion, the game could not have gotten off to a better start for Faribault.
Getting a shutout opening frame from senior pitcher, Hunter Nelson, the Falcons took to the offensive.
Century’s early miscues in the field gave the chance for Faribault to strike first.
Setting the tone for the inning, a dropped third strike allowed the Falcons’ senior Aiden Tobin to reach base.
Followed by a Nelson fielder’s choice and a single by Michael Crone, a wild pitch let the game’s first run score as Nelson crossed home plate.
Jack Knutson then picked up a two-out RBI single to make it 2-0 before Century escaped the inning.
Nelson answered the first shutout inning by adding a second to send the Falcons right back up to bat.
Again, Faribault struck using some wildness by the Panthers.
The Falcons started the inning with a walk and single to put the first two runners on, bringing Tobin to the plate.
Aggressiveness on the bases started things off.
Stealing second and third, a throwing error plated the first run of the inning.
Tobin then squared to bunt, using his speed to reach safely at first.
Yet another mistake defensively by Century let Tobin reach second base on the play.
A wild pitch followed by Nelson helping his own cause out with a groundout to second base let the Falcons take the 5-0 lead heading to the top of the third.
Staked to the lead, Nelson kept dealing.
Shutting down Century in the third and fourth sent the opponents to the top of the fifth with the Panthers still trailing 5-0.
Century then began its comeback.
Plating three in the fifth and one in the sixth, the Falcons clung to a 6-4 advantage, three outs away from the win.
Extra outs proved costly in the top of the seventh.
Century hit safely only twice in the inning but scored six runs to jump ahead, 10-6.
Trailing for the first time on the day, the Falcons got two runs thanks to another Knutson single and error but that was it, sending the Faribault to the 10-8 loss.
Nelson’s day finished going four and one third innings, allowing just a single run on no hits, five strikeouts and six walks.
Crone led at the plate with three hits, joined by Knutson’s two RBIs to lead the Faribault offense.
The Panthers scored 10 runs on three hits while walking 10 times in the victory.
Faribault dropped to 1-8, 0-8 in Big Nine play.
The Falcons will next play on Saturday, hosting Byron at Bell Field.