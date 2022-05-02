Jumping out to the 5-0 early lead over Medford, it appeared the Bethlehem Academy softball team was well on the way to coasting to a one-sided victory.
However, the Tigers had other plans, battling all the way back to take the lead late. The Cardinals were able to rally, however, with Bethlehem’s Josie Rose hitting the walk-off double to send her team home happy Friday with the thrilling 10-9 victory at Alexander Park.
In the soggy conditions that saw the Cardinals and Tigers square off, Bethlehem was able to open with a run in the first inning, followed by four in the bottom of the second, to bat its way to the early advantage while pitcher Morgan Wilson tossed two shutout innings to start the game.
Trailing by the five runs, Medford began its rally.
Knocking in two runs in the top of the third off of Wilson, the Tigers only found themselves down by three runs.
With both pitchers answering with shutout innings, the bottom of the fourth watched the Cardinals build their lead back up to five at 7-2.
Responding in a big way in the top of the fifth with a crooked number, Medford was able to chase Wilson, putting up a five-spot in their inning of work to tie the game up at seven apiece.
To stop the rally, Cardinals' Kate Trump put a halt to the big inning by the Tigers by getting the final out to keep the game knotted at seven.
Looking to retake the lead, the Tigers’ pitching mustered a shutout inning to get their humming offense back up to bat.
Picking up where it left off in the top of the fifth, the sixth inning again saw Medford plate a pair of runs to complete the comeback to find itself now leading by a 9-7 score.
Seeing the Tigers score seven unanswered runs, Bethlehem put a stop to the rally by plating two runs off of Trump and Wilson RBIs to send the game to the seventh inning, tied at 9-9.
Getting a quick one-two-three inning from Trump in the top half of the inning, the stage was set for the Cardinals to win with a single run in the bottom of the seventh.
Reaching base with a single by senior Mercedes Huerta set up Rose to step up to the plate with chance to win the game.
Coming through in the clutch, Rose doubled home Huerta for the walk-off hit to send the Cardinals to 5-2, while owning a 1-2 record in the Gopher Conference.
Leading the charge for a 17 hit day for the Cardinals’ team was a trio of Bethlehem players who had three hit days with Rose, Trump and Anna Tobin.
In the circle, Wilson finished her day going four plus innings with five earned runs charged to her while striking out three on the day.
Trump picked up the win in relief by going the rest of the way with two runs allowed and two punch outs.
Hoping to stretch the winning streak to three, the Cardinals next took to the field on Monday, battling United South Central at Alexander Park.