The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team was riding a five-game winning streak going into their Tuesday night matchup with the Southland Rebels. The Cardinals took a slight step back, falling in a tight 55-53 loss at home.
Despite running through a gauntlet where the Cardinals have played seven games in the span of 12 days, they went up on the Rebels in the first half and held a 31-29 lead going into halftime.
According to Bethlehem Academy boys head coach Ed Friesen, the Cardinals had a chance to go to the line for a one-and-one while tied 53-53 with around 10 seconds remaining in the game. The free throw didn’t go in, the Rebels managed to draw a foul on the rebound and went to the line to take the lead.
Bethlehem Academy had eight seconds to put up a potential game-winner, but couldn’t sink the buzzer beater.
“This loss hurts but we will have to put it behind us and focus on what is ahead of us,” Friesen said. “It was a physical game. And, for us, battling injuries, illness and fatigue, we just didn’t have enough in the tank to get it done.”
Hudson Dillon led the Cardinals with his 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Trey Gaytan added in 12 points and a team-high six assists. Aaron Huerta and Charlie King both recorded 10 points each, along with seven rebounds for Huerta and three rebounds for King. Zach Donkers added four rebounds, three steals and two blocks and Willie Potter added one rebound.
The Cardinals now sit at 13-8 on the season with only three games remaining in the regular season. They’ll host their final home game on Friday against Blooming Prairie before going on the road to face Glenville-Emmons and Hayfield to close the regular season.