The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs got their weekends started off with the Bulldogs traveling to Bethlehem’s home diamond at North Alexander Park. A series of late runs helped the Cardinals to an 8-1 win to improve to 4-0 overall.

Morgan Wilson

Bethlehem Academy pitcher Morgan Wilson throws a pitch during the Cardinals’ 8-1 home win over JWP. Wilson posted 13 strikeouts in the win. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Kate Trump

Bethlehem Academy shortstop Kate Trump catches the ball on a throw to second base during the Cardinals’ 8-1 home win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Anna Tobin

Bethlehem Academy’s Anna Tobin swings at a pitch during the Cardinals’ 8-1 home win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments