The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs got their weekends started off with the Bulldogs traveling to Bethlehem’s home diamond at North Alexander Park. A series of late runs helped the Cardinals to an 8-1 win to improve to 4-0 overall.
Following a scoreless first inning, Morgan Wilson got things going for the Cardinals with a leadoff single to start the bottom of the second. Wilson’s hit led to the game’s first run thanks to a bases-loaded sac fly from Lindsay Hanson to give Bethlehem the early 1-0 lead.
JWP answered right back in the top of the third after Victoria Blomstrom got on base. After stealing second, Alexis Dahlberg moved her to third. The pair both stole bases and Blomstrom managed to beat the tag at home to tie things up.
The Cardinals got the lead back in the bottom of the fourth with Anna Cohen knocking in Hanson from second base, but it was the fifth and sixth innings that Bethlehem Academy got the separation it needed.
RBI hits from Wilson and Hanson and an RBI triple from Caitlin Bothun put the Cardinals up 5-1 after the fifth and two more RBIs from Wilson and Bothun, along with a run scored on a passed ball, gave Bethlehem the 8-1 lead.
Cohen had a shot to keep the runs pouring and hit a line drive with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but her line drive bounced out of the glove of JWP third baseman Kayle Langford and right into the glove of shortstop Ellah Oliver to end the inning.
Wilson led Bethlehem Academy with three hits and two RBIs, while Hanson, Bothun and Sarah Tobin all recorded two hits each, including two RBIs for Hanson and Bothun. Cohen, Reagan Kangas, Kate Trump and Anna Tobin added one hit each.
The Bulldogs were led by hits from Jessa Westphal and Brielle Dessner with Blomstrom scoring JWP’s lone run of the game.
In the circle, Wilson closed things out in the seventh with three straight strikeouts to bring her grand total up to 13 on the day, while only surrendering two hits and one run. Vanessa TerBeest pitched all six innings for the Bulldogs and struck four batters out, while allowing 13 hits, four walks and eight earned runs.
Bethlehem Academy (4-0) will return home on Tuesday to host a non-conference game against Kenyon-Wanamingo at 4:30 p.m. After JWP’s Monday game against Kenyon-Wanamingo, the Bulldogs go on the road against Triton on Tuesday.