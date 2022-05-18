spotlight Cardinals use big time showing to power by Maple River By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 8 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was the Morgan Wilson show for the Bethlehem Academy softball team Tuesday night on the road versus Maple River. Morgan Wilson starred at the plate for Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday night with a three-run homer to propel the Cardinals to the 8-4 win over Maple River (File photo/southernminn.com) Dealing in the circle, while providing a big spark to the Cardinals’ offense, Wilson powered her team to the 8-4 victory over the Eagles.Offenses had the early upper hand in the battle between Gopher Conference rivals.Bethlehem Academy opened with a run-scoring hit by Kate Trump to take the 1-0 lead before two runs in the bottom of the inning gave the Eagles the lead right back.The Cardinals rebounded to retake the lead thanks to an Anna Tobin RBI and a Lindsay Hanson steal of home to make it 3-2.But Maple River again answered right back, scraping a run across to make it 3-3 after two innings of play.Both pitchers after the early success by the offenses then settled in.Wilson regaining of her composure allowed her to strikeout four of the next six hitters to keep Maple River off the board.However, the Eagles’ pitching did the same to keep the game still knotted at three.Wilson then took matters into her own hands.In the top of the fifth, Wilson stepped up to the plate with two runners on.Taking the offering from the Maple River pitcher, Wilson put a charge into a fly ball to deep center for the three-run bomb to put Bethlehem Academy ahead for good.Staked to the 8-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh, Wilson completed the game strong, striking out her last hitter to seal the victory for the Cardinals.Along with the big homerun, Wilson racked up 12 strikeouts in the circle to push her team to the win.Trump racked up three hits in the victory to help power the bats.The Cardinals now sit at 11-5 on the season, one victory away from tying last year’s mark.Postseason play now looms for Bethlehem Academy as the team has just two more contests this week before sections begin.Looking to finish strong, the Cardinals host Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger Thursday night before the season finale on Friday versus Lyle-Pacelli. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maple River Wilson Sport Baseball Softball Strikeout Cardinal Kate Trump Victory Team Hitter Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Blue Collar Festival should stay downtown Faribault neighbors charged after dispute over fire Documentary review was political commentary Upcoming Events May 18 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 AAUW Book Sale Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 18, 2022 Submit an Event