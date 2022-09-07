The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team went on the road for the first time this season, as the Cardinals were host by Mayer Lutheran. Bethlehem Academy ended up falling in three sets at Mayer Lutheran.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments