The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team went on the road for the first time this season, as the Cardinals were host by Mayer Lutheran. Bethlehem Academy ended up falling in three sets at Mayer Lutheran.
The Cardinals played a close first set, but the Crusaders came out on top 25-18 for the early 1-0 lead. Bethlehem lost the second set 25-13 before the Cardinals battled tough in a 25-23 loss in the third set.
{span}”We knew tonight’s game would be a fight, Mayer is a strong team, ranked No. 1 in Class A,” said BA head coach Chris Bothun. “We had moments of great work and great volleyball, then moments of struggle and out-of-system volleyball. We had fantastic defensive play by Kate Trump against a very strong attacking Mayer team.”{/span}
Sydney Dienst led the team with eight kills while Jaden Lang, Lindsay Hanson and Kate Trump all added five kills each. Reagan Kangas added two kills and Anna Tobin added one kill. Kangas recorded 22 set assists and Trump added two set assists. Lang, Hanson, Trump and Dienst all added one ace serve each.
Trump led the Cardinals defensively with an outstanding 26-dig performance to go along with one assist block and one ace block. Kangas added eight digs and one solo block, Claire Wisdo had nine digs and Anna Cohen had seven digs. Hanson, Dienst and Josie Rose all had two digs with one solo block for Rose. Lang and Tobin had one dig each with an assist block for Lang.
The Cardinals will open conference play on Thursday when they go on the road to face Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 7:15 p.m.