The Bethlehem Academy softball team is focused on taking it one game at a time.
Into the Gopher Conference match up Monday night at Alexander Park, facing United South Central, the Cardinals remained focused on the task at hand, said shortstop Kate Trump.
“I think that we are just focused on all the little things adding up to the big picture," she said. "We aren’t looking too far ahead; we just treat it like the next game we are playing is the biggest game of the season.”
Against the Rebels, that focus on the opponent loomed large, with Bethlehem coming out sharp, leading to an 8-0 victory.
That intensity brought into the game led to great work at the plate, said coach Scott Trump.
“We had great at-bats," he said. "The approaches were good and the energy was good. If we are having fun, and everybody is playing hard, we can hit the ball around pretty good."
Getting a quick top of the first by pitcher Morgan Wilson, the Cardinals’ strong day at the plate began.
Bethlehem started the bottom of the opening inning with two runs to grab the early advantage by that margin.
Wilson, now staked to the early lead, put up another zero in the top of the second.
With BA failing to add to the 2-0 score in the bottom half of the inning, Wilson again shut down the Rebels’ attack to bring the Cardinals back up to the plate.
Adding another two runs in the inning, the Cardinals took advantage of the opposing pitchers’ tendency to throw down the middle, said Trump.
“She threw a lot of strikes and as a batter that’s what you expect every time. We just had to be ready to attack the pitch when we saw it,” she said.
Plating three more runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth, while Wilson kept the shutout going strong, Bethlehem coasted to the 8-0 victory.
The offense saw eight different Cardinals pick up hits on the day, led by Wilson and Josie Rose, as the pair combined to pick up five hits and five runs batted in.
While the bats racked up 12 hits for the day, Wilson’s pitching shined just as bright.
Finding success in the circle came easy to Wilson as she knew her defense waited ready to make plays if need be. “Trusting my defense was a big thing during the game,” said Wilson on her success against the Rebels.
Wilson’s final line saw the pitcher only allow six baserunners in the contest along with six strikeouts.
The loss dropped USC to 0-3, while Bethlehem moved to 6-2 thus far.
After the big victory, the Cardinals were able to enjoy a couple days off to practice.
“Having two practices in a row is a welcome relief,” said Trump.
After that,, it's back to the grind for Bethlehem, starting on May 5 with a trip to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.