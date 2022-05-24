The Bethlehem Academy defense readies as Morgan Wilson delivers the pitch during the Section 1A clash on Monday night at Alexander Park. The Cardinals pulled away late for the 8-2 victory over Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
Reagan Kangas slides safely into second base after attempting to steal during Tuesday's postseason match up between Bethlehem Academy and Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)
Trailing 1-0 versus Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger into the bottom of the fourth, the Bethlehem Academy softball team sat just 12 outs away from its season coming to an end in the Section 1A Opening.
Then the Cardinals awoke.
Second-seeded Bethlehem Academy rattled off runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning to seize control of the game on the way to the playoff opening victory over the seventh-seeded Wolverines on Monday night at Alexander Park.
Handed the ball in the win or go home scenario was freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson.
Wilson came out showing the pressure did not bother her by striking out the side in the top of the first.
Wilson’s counterpart, while not as dominant, matched her with a shutout inning of her own to keep the game scoreless.
That trading of shutout innings continued until the top of the fourth when ACGE plated a run on a passed ball to get to Wilson and take the 1-0 lead.
Behind for the first time in the game, the bats came alive for the Cardinals.
A two-out opportunity, cashed in by Reagan Kangas’ two-run single put Bethlehem right back on top.
Wilson bounced back with a quick top of the fifth to get the awakening bats back up to the plate.
The first three batters in Kate Trump, Morgan Wilson and Sarah Tobin opened the inning by smacking hits to build the lead.
Capping the inning, Josie Rose’s double to left field earned the Cardinals two more runs and a 5-1 lead.
Though the Wolverines answered with a run of their own in the top of the sixth, another three runs came home for Bethlehem Academy in the bottom of the sixth to stretch the lead to six.
Wilson then sealed the victory as a ground out to the pitcher and toss to first gave the Cardinals the 8-2 victory.
Bethlehem Academy slashed 10 hits, led by two-hit nights by Kangas, Trump, Tobin and Merecedes Huerta.
Wilson earned the win by allowing just five baserunners in the complete game, 12 strikeout performance.
Both runs allowed by Wilson were unearned.
The win moved the Cardinals to 13-5 overall.
Also earned by the victory is double elimination going forward in the section playoffs.
Continuing the playoff push, Bethlehem Academy took to Alexander Park again, hosting United South Central on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals hold a 8-0 May 2 win over the Rebels.
A win sends Bethlehem to face the winner of Hayfield and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown while a loss drops the Cardinals to the elimination bracket.
Austin’s Todd Park hosts either game on Thursday.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.