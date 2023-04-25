“When you swing the bat like that…” Bethlehem Academy softball coach Scott Trump told his team on Monday, his voice trailing off in the huddle as the girls cheered.
And Trump is right, as the Cardinals powered past NREHG Monday afternoon 15-5 for a mercy rule victory in six innings of play. There wasn’t much their opponent could do to stop a lineup capable of power and scoring.
Of course what may have made Monday’s win all the more impressive for still undefeated and 6-0 Bethlehem Academy was that the game was relatively close. NREHG would score first in the top of the opening inning only for the Cardinals to respond with a three-run bottom of the first.
The Panthers would bounce back as part of a nine-hit game with a two-run top of the second to tie the game again, following it up holding the Cardinals to a scoreless bottom of the second, Bethlehem Academy’s only scoreless inning of the day.
Bethlehem Academy would begin to flex its muscles though, scoring three runs over the next two innings to take a 6-3 lead heading into the top of the fifth.
The scoring was once again backed by solid pitching and defense as Morgan Wilson tossed five strikeouts on the day. All the same, a two run rally by the Panthers in the top of the fifth would make it just a one-run game heading into the bottom of the inning.
It was here that the Cardinals showed their strength, powering home five runs in the bottom of the fifth and then four more in the bottom of the sixth to turn a once close game heading into late innings into a blowout. The score marked the fifth time this year that the Cardinals have scored eight or more runs in a game even as NREHG’s five runs is also the most any team has scored on the Cardinals yet this season.
Bethlehem Academy once again managed to get hitting up and down the order getting two or more hits from five different batters and registering RBIs from six different hitters over the course of the game.
“Just like I drew it up,” Trump said with a laugh.
The road ahead will be a bit more challenging though, Bethlehem Academy will play just one of its next five games at home starting with a Tuesday night road trip to AC/GE and then Randolph on Thursday for the third game in four days. The Cardinals will return home next Monday for an afternoon meeting with Triton.