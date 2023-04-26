Another one up and another one down for the Bethlehem Academy softball team, which improved its record to a perfect 7-0 on Tuesday with a 15-1 road win over Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger.
The Cardinals blew the game open in the top of the second inning, scoring 11 runs before the third. They tacked on one more run in the third and three more runs in the fourth to go up 15-0. GE/AC scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, but that was all it could manage against a red hot Bethlehem Academy team.
Eight different batters recorded hits for the Cardinals with Caitlin Bothun recoding a team-high three hits. Kate Trump, Morgan Wilson, Sarah Tobin and Lindsay Hanson recorded two hits each and Anna Cohen, Anna Tobin and Josie Rose recorded one hit each.
Hanson led the team in RBIs with four while Trump, Bothun, Anna and Sarah Tobin recorded two RBIs each and Cohen and Wilson recorded one RBI each.
Wilson picked up the win in the circle and did so by recording an outstanding 10 strikeouts on 15 possible outs. She only surrendered three hits, one run and no walks in her five innings of pitching.
Bethlehem Academy (7-0) will have a big test in front of it on Thursday when the Cardinals go on the road to fave one of the top teams in all of Class A softball in the Randolph Rockets (4-0), who are most recently coming off an 18-1 win over Cleveland.