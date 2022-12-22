...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Please do not let your guard down, as northwest winds are still
expected to increase across the area this morning along with
dangerously cold wind chills. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45
mph, and near 50 mph at times will cause significant blowing and
drifting snow and make some roads impassible through the overnight
hours. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded
with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please
avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from
the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree
damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard condition and dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Todd, Stearns and Wright Counties.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this
evening to noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing and drifting snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and
a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when
you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Bethlehem Academy bench celebrates during the Cardinals' win over Kenyon-Wanamingo. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)
The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team has owned a winning record a couple times during the start of the 2022-23 season. Most recently, after a pair of losses, the Cardinals bounced back with back-to-back wins to improve to 4-3 on the season.
The Cardinals most recent win came Tuesday when they returned home to host the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights. They used a strong first half to guide them to a 41-34 win over the visiting Knights.
Bethlehem Academy led in the first half by limiting Kenyon-Wanamingo to just 11 total points. It produced 23 points offensively to take a 12-point lead going into halftime at 23-11.
Kenyon-Wanamingo managed to outscore the Cardinals 23-18 in the second half, but the strong first half for Bethlehem helped it secure its second consecutive victory and the improved 4-3 record.
The Cardinals were led offensively by a pair of 11-point nights from senior guard Kate Trump and sophomore guard Anna Cohen.
Anna Tobin added six points, Brooke Johnson added four points, Karlie DeGrood added three points and Lindsay Hanson, Josie Rose and Reagan Kangas added two points each in the win.
Bethlehem Academy will have some time away from the court before the Cardinals return to action on Thursday, Jan. 5, when they host Cleveland.