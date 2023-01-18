...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Rice County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team returned home Tuesday night with a shot at potentially knocking off Class A’s defending state champion and current No. 8 ranked Hayfield Vikings. Despite a few attempts to cut Hayfield’s lead, the Cardinals ultimately fell 60-43 to the Vikings.
According to head coach Ed Friesen, Bethlehem Academy went down 11-2 to Hayfield early and on numerous occasions, managed to bring it within one or two possessions. But some missed shots opened the door for the Vikings to extend their lead into the double-digits range.
“We played with pretty good effort most of the night, did some good things on the defensive end,” Friesen said. “But, we struggled on the offensive end. We struggled with our shooting. We also didn’t mix up our screening and cutting action enough.”
The Cardinals were led in scoring by Hudson Dillon with 14 points to go along with his five rebounds, four assists and one block.
Trey Gaytan and Charlie King both recorded eight points each, while Gaytan added four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block and King added three rebounds and an assist.
Zach Donkers led the team in rebounding with seven boards to go along with seven points. Aaron Huerta scored two points, six rebounds and a game-high four blocked shots. Willie Potter added two points and five rebounds, Kyle Ernste added two points and two rebounds and Zander Smith added one rebound.