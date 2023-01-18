The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team returned home Tuesday night with a shot at potentially knocking off Class A’s defending state champion and current No. 8 ranked Hayfield Vikings. Despite a few attempts to cut Hayfield’s lead, the Cardinals ultimately fell 60-43 to the Vikings.


