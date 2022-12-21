Trey Gaytan

Senior guard Trey Gaytan (5) blows past Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Colton Steberg. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)

The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team went on the road to face the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights Tuesday. In a back-and-forth matchup, the Knights prevailed 63-60 over the Cardinals.


Charlie King

Senior forward Charlie King (10) looks to pass the ball during Bethlehem Academy’s loss to Kenyon-Wanamingo. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)

