The Bethlehem Academy Cardinals were looking to rebound after a season-opening loss to Stewartville last week. On Thursday night, the Cardinals did just that by defeating a much larger school in Eden Prairie 3-2 and moving into the win column.
Eden Prairie took an early lead over Bethlehem after claiming the first set 25-14, but the Cardinals responded with 25-18 wins in the second and third sets to go up 2-1 entering the fourth.
A fifth set was needed, though, as Eden Prairie stayed alive with a close 25-22 win to tie things.
The Cardinals only allowed six points in the final frame to claim a 15-6 victory and their first match win of the season.
“We also did a great job attacking their defense, finding the holes, and mixing up our attacks,” said coach Chris Bothun. “We have many offensive weapons, which helped throw Eden Prairie out of system. We didn’t give up when Eden Prairie went on runs; we did a great job of talking on the court, and ultimately earned a decisive win in set five. It was a fun night for BA volleyball.”
Lindsay Hanson and Kate Trump led the team offensively with 15-kill performances from both, while Reagan Kangas racked up 44 total assists on the night. Jaden Lang added 10 kills, Sydney Dienst added seven kills, Kangas added five kills and Josie Rose added one kill. Lang and Kangas both recorded one ace serve each.
Defensively, Hanson recorded three solo blocks, two assist blocks and three ace blocks; Dienst added a solo block, two assist blocks and two ace blocks; Lang added one solo, assist and ace block; and Anna DeMars added one assist block.
Trump led the team in digs with 16 total and was followed up by Claire Wisdo with 14, Dienst with 11, Anna Tobin with nine, Kangas with eight, Lang and Anna Cohen with seven and Hanson with one.
The Cardinals will look to build off the win on Tuesday when they go on the road to face Mayer Lutheran.