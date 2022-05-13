spotlight Cardinals’ miscues lead to defeat against Hayfield By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday night's softball game against Hayfield is one Bethlehem Academy won't dwell on for long.Playing uncharacteristic defense to the tune of seven Cardinal errors, the Vikings took full advantage of the extra chances on the way to an 11-3 win over the sub-section opponent at Alexander Park. Bethlehem center fielder, Lindsay Hanson comes in to make a play on the short fly ball on Thursday night in the contest versus Hayfield. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) Dana Trilk “We had too many mental and physical mistakes. That’s just the way it is some nights,” said coach Scott Trump.Immediately jumping on Bethlehem’s Morgan Wilson in the top of the first innings, Hayfield held the early 2-0 lead that the Cardinals just couldn’t overcome.Getting a bit of their own offense going in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a Wilson run-scoring single, the Cardinals only trailed 3-1 into the fifth.But as quickly as Bethlehem answered, the Vikings poured on three more runs in the fifth to build the lead back up to five runs.“They just found gaps and holes,” said Trump on the Hayfield attack.Closing with four runs in the top of the seventh, the Vikings sent the Cardinals down in order to end the game.Wilson took the loss in the circle in her five innings, giving up six runs, four earned.Trying to help her own cause, Wilson had two hits and two RBIs but it proved to be in the losing effort.Bethlehem now owns a 9-4 record thus far on the season. The Cardinals' Kate Trump delivers her offering to the plate during the 11-3 loss to Hayfield on Thursday night in Alexander Park. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) Dana Trilk Dropping the contest, the team already has eyes on getting back in the win column.“We are just going to have to focus on the next ones,” said Trump.The Cardinals did not have to wait long to get that chance as they head to Hayfield on Saturday for a pair of games. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scott Trump Cardinal Sport Baseball Hayfield Morgan Wilson Viking Mistake Softball Game Bethlehem Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault woman sentenced to probation in mother's death Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Lightning sets garage ablaze Graduates thank Rice County Treatment Court Documentary review was political commentary Upcoming Events May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Friday the 13th club Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo Fri, May 13, 2022 May 13 Joyann Parker, Patsy Cline Tribute Fri, May 13, 2022 Submit an Event