The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team went on the road to face Triton Tuesday night, and despite being in control much of the game, a rally from the Cobras led to a 67-63 loss for the Cardinals.
According to head coach Ed Friesen, the Cardinals were up by double digit points in the first half. Triton managed to shave a bit off their lead, but Bethlehem Academy went into halftime up nine points.
The Cobras continued to chip away at the lead and took advantage of a missed shot, foul or turnover by the Cardinals to pull ahead. Bethlehem had a chance to take a shot while trailing 65-63, but the shot missed and led to a Triton rebound and bucket.
“We played really well Friday and Saturday with a lead,” Friesen said. “Tonight, though, we lost some composure and discipline down the stretch. We committed 11 fouls in the second half, compared to only three in the first half. We gave Triton opportunities to get momentum and knock down free throws.”
Bethlehem Academy saw four players score in double digits. Charlie King and Hudson Dillon tied to lead in the team ins coring with 16 points each. King also added six rebounds, five assists and two assists. Dillon added seven assists, three rebounds and two assists.
Trey Gaytan scored 15 points and added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Aaron Huerta added 14 points while leading the team in rebounding with 13 boards. Also scoring for the Cardinals was Zach Donkers with two points.