Bo Bokman carries for a first down on the first drive for BA.jpg

Bethlehem Academy running back Bo Bokman carries for a first down Saturday against Rushford Peterson. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

In dominating fashion, the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals played clean and tight, with four interceptions and a wicked kicking game in a 42-20 win over the Rushford-Peterson Trojans, booking a spot in the Section 1A championship game for the first time since 2017.


Charlie King tackles No. 22 Jonah Bunke.jpg

BA's Charie King tackles R-P's running back Johah Bunke Saturday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Elliott Viland scrambles.jpg

Cardinals quarterback Elliott Viland scrambles against the Trojans. He finished with 10 completions in 20 attempts for 189 yards and a TD as BA punched their ticket for the section title game for the first time since 2017. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 2 Derrick Sando 3-yd TD.jpg

Derrick Sando scores for Bethlehem Academy to put the Cardinal up 14-0 in the first quarter. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 2 Derrick Sando score.jpg

The referees signals a touchdown after Derrick Sando's score in the first quarter Saturday against the Trojans. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
N 2 Derrick Sando pressures No. 2 Grady Hengel.jpg

BA linebacker Derrick Sando pressures Trojans QB Grady Hengel late in the game, leading to Hudson Dillon's third interception of the game. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 3 Hudson Dillon INT on RP's 2nd drive.jpg

No. 3 Hudson Dillon intercepts Trojans quarterback Grady Hengel on the Rushford-Peterson's second drive of the game Saturday at Bruce Smith Field. Dillon finished with three INTs in the game. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 3 Hudson Dillon INT at 18 yd line.jpg

Hudson Dillon comes down with the first of his three INTs against the Trojans. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 3 Hudson Dillon scores 1st drive.jpg

No. 3 Hudson Dillon scores the first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard pass from Oliver Linnemann. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 4 Bo Bokman scores on 8-yard carry.jpg

Bo Bokman scores on an 8-yard carry for Bethlehem Academy in the fourth quarter to put the Cardinals up 34-6. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 4 Bo Bokman tackles Hengel for a loss.jpg

Bo Bokman tackles Trojans QB Grady Hengel for a loss in the first quarter. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 5 Oliver Linnemann catch.jpg

Oliver Linnemann comes down with a clutch reception for a first down for the Cardinals. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 5 Oliver Linnemann INT b.jpg

Oliver Linnemann makes an interception to end the game Saturday, the fifth takeaway by the Cardinals. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
NO. 5 Oliver Linnemann TD.jpg

Oliver Linnemann keeps the ball alive for a 35-yard touchdown pass reception from BA QB Elliott Viland Saturday at Bruce Smith Field, for the Cardinals' final score in the 42-20 win over Rushford-Peterson. Bethlehem Academy will play Friday against Fillmore Central, 7 p.m. at Austin Wescott Sports Complex. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 52 Barak Barner tackle.jpg

Bethlehem Academy linebacker Barak Barner tackles the Trojan ball carrier Saturday. The game will be 7 p.m. Friday versus Fillmore Central at Austin Wescott Sports Complex.
No. 6 Elliott Viland runs in 2-pt conversion 4th qtr.jpg

BA quarterback Elliott Viland carries for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter Saturday against R-P. The game will be 7 p.m. Friday versus Fillmore Central at Austin Wescott Sports Complex.
Oliver Linnemann 51-yard TD.jpg

Oliver Linnemann scores on a 51-yard end-around run to put the Cardinals up 28-6 in their game Saturday against the Trojans. The game will be 7 p.m. Friday versus Fillmore Central at Austin Wescott Sports Complex.
Oliver Linnemann defends a pass.jpg

Oliver Linnemann defends a pass Saturday against the Trojans. The game will be 7 p.m. Friday versus Fillmore Central at Austin Wescott Sports Complex.

