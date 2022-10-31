In dominating fashion, the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals played clean and tight, with four interceptions and a wicked kicking game in a 42-20 win over the Rushford-Peterson Trojans, booking a spot in the Section 1A championship game for the first time since 2017.
Bethlehem Academy dominated the first half but still only led 14-6 at the break, after a late score by the Trojans. Junior linebacker Hudson Dillon had two interceptions in the first half, including one to set up the Cardinals' second score.
Senior kicker Charlie King continually buried the Trojans deep in their own territory, beginning with the opening kickoff, which bounded end-over-end, causing a mishandling by the Trojans returner, and they started on their own 10. Despite the setback, the Trojans mounted a short drive with a couple of first downs but were forced to punt after a penalty and some defensive stops, with the kick going out of bounds at midfield.
The Cardinals drive included a scramble by junior quarterback Elliott Viland and a 24-yard run by sophomore running back Bo Bokman to the 11. The drive ended with a handoff to junior running back Oliver Linnemann, who connected to Dillon for an 11-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion on a pass by Viland to Linnemann was good for an 8-0 lead.
King kicked off again, with another bounding roller, that eluded the Trojans return man for another fumble, burying the Trojans on their own 7-yard line. With a defensive sequence, keyed by a stop for a loss by linebacker Derek Sando, Trojans QB Riley Tesch was forced to pass on a third down and long, and Hudson Dillon picked off the pass at the Trojans' 18-yard line to set up the next score on a short field. A penalty then set up Bethlehem Academy at first and goal on the 3. Sando scored on a 3-yard run. An extra-point pass to Sando was no good, for a 14-0 Bethlehem Academy lead.
BA made a drive in the second quarter that included a fake put on fourth down, converted with a pass to make the first down. But the Cardinals were stopped in the next sequence and forced to punt.
Dillon recorded his second interception of the game to stop the Trojans at their 36-yard line. The Cardinals took over but were stopped and on the punt, the ball got away from King, leading to a blocked punt.
Rushford-Peterson took over on their 40-yard line with 1:45 left in the half, and scored in the last minute of the first half, on an 8-yard pass from wide receiver Grady Hengel to Dalton Hoel. The conversion pass by Hengle to Miles Anderson was no good, making it 14-6 Cardinals, with 39 seconds left in the half.
The Cardinals received the kickoff to start the third and drove to score, with carries of eight yards by Bokman and a scramble by Viland. Bokman had another run, with a stiff-arm to set up a first down on the Trojans 18, and then Viland faked left and handed off to Linneman, who went 18 yards around the right side for a score. Viland's PAT pass to Dillon was good for a 22-6 lead.
After the kickoff, BA's defense made a stop and forced a punt, with a pass play defended by Dillon and another pass broken up by Linnemann to force a punt by the Trojans, which went out of bounds on the BA 38-yard line.
After a Bokman run, Linnemann took a handoff around the right side, showed pass and then weaved his way to a 51-yard score. The PAT run failed to make it 28-6 with 5:54 left in the third. An un-sportsman-like conduct call on the Cardinals, after the score, forced BA to kick off from its 10-yard line, setting up a short field for the Trojans, who drove deep into the Cardinals' red zone. But on first and goal from the 2, RP's QB fumbled, and Hudson Dillon recovered it for BA.
Bethlehem Academy's next drive carried into the fourth quarter, with Viland hitting Dillon for a 61-yard catch and run to set up an 8-yard TD carry by Bokman. Viland ran in the extra points for a 36-6 lead, with 9:11 left in the game.
BA stopped the next Trojan drive with plays including a sack by Sando to make it second and 15 and a sack by junior defensive lineman Michael Crone to make it third and 23. Dillon then ended the drive with his third interception of the game to give the Cardinals the ball on their own 47. After some short carries, BA punted and the Trojans answered with a pass by Tesch to Sampson Wilkemeyer for a 44-yard catch and run to score. The PAT pass failed to make it 36-12, Cardinals.
After the kick off, BA started at their own 20 and drove to score their last TD, with Viland hitting Dillon for 24 yards, and then a pass to Linnemann for 35 yards and a score, with Linnemann bobbling the ball, keeping it alive and securing it for the catch in the end zone. The PAT run was no good to made it 42-12.
The Trojans weren't done. King's kickoff was fielded by senior Dalton Hoel at the 18-yard line and Hoel returned it untouched 82 yards for a score, with a PAT pass by Tesch to Miles Anderson making it 42-20.
The Trojans then made an onside kick, which they recovered at midfield. But on the next play, Linnemann intercepted a Tesch pass and returned it to the Trojans 25, sliding on his backside in-bounds to keep the clock running.
"The boys played probably their best game of the season, which is what you've go to do at this time of year," coach Jim Beckmann said. "You can't go out with a bad game because everybody's good at this point."
Bethlehem Academy next plays Fillmore Central, who they lost to earlier this year, 28-14.
"They beat us by a couple of touchdowns. But can we beat them? Sure. Everybody's beatable if you come out and play the way the kids did today," Beckmann said.
He said Hudson Dillon had three interceptions and "a couple of big pass completions at key times to keep the sticks moving. You know he's a kid that just makes stuff happen out there. And this year I've got a lot of those guys that just make stuff happen."
He noted Linnemann's game with the long around-end and the late interception as more key plays.
"I thought our defense was extremely disciplined which is the key. And you know, the boys believe in each other. And that is the key. Don't do more than your job. We tell them, just do your job and trust your teammates. And they did an excellent job of that today. We had some big play makers, some big sacks when we needed them. Three, four interceptions. Those are the kind of plays that get you a 42-20 win."
He said the teams will play Friday on a neutral field with turf. The game will be 7 p.m. Friday versus Fillmore Central at Austin Wescott Sports Complex.
BA finished with 396 yards on offense with 196 yards on the ground and 200 yards passing. Viland connected on 10 of 20 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown and Linnemann threw one pass, good for 11 yards and a score.
Bokman had 20 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. Linneman had four carries for 82 yards and two TDs and four catches for 101 yards and another score. Dillon had four catches for 91 yards and a score. Sando had five carries for three yards and a score.
Bokman led the defense with eight solo tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. Sando had four solo tackles, three assists, and one for a loss.