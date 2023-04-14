...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTINUE IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS EVENING...
Observations this afternoon show relative humidity values in the
20s due to dew points in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 70s
to low 80s across the area. Winds have generally remained around
10-15mph gusting to 20-25mph out of the south. The cold front is
visible within the wind field with a sharp westerly turn to the
winds as the front pushes through, with temperatures also
significantly cooler west of the front. While winds are not quite
as strong as yesterday, humidity values have continue to drop as
temperatures warm, and conditions will only improve as
temperatures fall later this evening followed by rain showers
arriving overnight. Any fires that develop will be able to spread
quickly for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
Sophomore pitcher Morgan Wilson (20) delivers a pitch during the Cardinals' 9-3 win over Maple River. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Starting off the season with a 2-0 record and outscoring opponents 18-5 is a solid way to start the season for the Bethlehem Academy softball team. But the Cardinals did that damage on the road and on Thursday, they finally got a chance to play on their home diamond at North Alexander Park.
Bethlehem Academy improved their record to 3-0 after hosting and defeating the Maple River Eagles 9-3 in the Cardinals’ home opener.
Maple River got the early jump on the Cardinals by getting all three of its runs to score in the top of the first inning for a 3-0 lead, but Bethlehem Academy came right back in the bottom of the inning with four runs to take a 4-3 lead.
The Cardinals tacked on a fifth run in the bottom of the third before recording another four-run inning in the bottom of the fourth to take the 9-3 lead.
Bethlehem Academy saw eight different batters record at least one hit with eighth grader Sarah Tobin leading the way with a team-high three hits. Anna Cohen, Reagan Kangas, Anna Tobin, Kate Trump, Morgan Wilson, Josie Rose and Lindsay Hanson all recorded one hit each.
Sarah Tobin, Trump and Wilson all recorded one double each, while Wilson led the team with three RBIs. Trump and Tobin both followed with two RBIs each and Rose added one RBI of her own.
Wilson recorded another win in the circle after pitching all seven innings and recording six strikeouts, while only surrendering six hits, one walk and one earned run.
After Friday’s home game against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, the Cardinals (3-0) will gear up for three games next week, which starts on the road Monday against Lyle-Pacelli before coming home to host a rematch against Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday and going on the road against Medford on Thursday.