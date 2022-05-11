Cardinals coast to win in clash against Medford By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grabbing the lead early, the Bethlehem softball team never looked back en route to a 10-2 victory over Medford on Tuesday night at the Tigers’ field.Opening with five runs in the first two innings, the Cardinals quickly grabbed control of the game. Bethlehem Academy's Morgan Wilson takes a pitch during an at-bat. Wilson's arm led the way to victory for the Cardinals against Medford on Tuesday night. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com) Dana Trilk That run support proved to be all freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson needed in the circle.Wilson, after Medford scored a couple unearned runs early, dominated from then on.Pitching six shutout innings to end the game while the Bethlehem bats piled on the Tigers’ pitching, the Cardinals coasted to the eight-run victory.Earning the win via the complete game, Wilson was charged with no earned runs on the night while piling up seven strikeouts on four hits.At the plate, the Cardinals raked 13 hits as seven different batters picked up base knocks.Senior Mercedes Huerta paced the balanced Bethlehem offense with her two hits, three runs scored and RBI on the night.Kate Trump also added a solo home run in the victory for the Cardinals.Bethlehem now sits just one victory away from reaching double figures for the year at 9-3.The Cardinals’ win over Medford wrapped up a four game road trip for Bethlehem at 3-1.Returning to Alexander Park, the Cardinals host Hayfield on May 12. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bethlehem Victory Sport Baseball Cardinals Medford Win Road Trip Morgan Wilson Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault woman sentenced to probation in mother's death Faribault nursing homes to merge Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes DNR surveys French Lake muskie population Graduates thank Rice County Treatment Court Upcoming Events May 11 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 11, 2022 May 11 Dinner at the Eagles Wed, May 11, 2022 Submit an Event