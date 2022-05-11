Grabbing the lead early, the Bethlehem softball team never looked back en route to a 10-2 victory over Medford on Tuesday night at the Tigers’ field.

Opening with five runs in the first two innings, the Cardinals quickly grabbed control of the game.

Bethlehem Academy's Morgan Wilson takes a pitch during an at-bat. Wilson's arm led the way to victory for the Cardinals against Medford on Tuesday night. (Michael Pappas/southernminn.com)

That run support proved to be all freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson needed in the circle.

Wilson, after Medford scored a couple unearned runs early, dominated from then on.

Pitching six shutout innings to end the game while the Bethlehem bats piled on the Tigers’ pitching, the Cardinals coasted to the eight-run victory.

Earning the win via the complete game, Wilson was charged with no earned runs on the night while piling up seven strikeouts on four hits.

At the plate, the Cardinals raked 13 hits as seven different batters picked up base knocks.

Senior Mercedes Huerta paced the balanced Bethlehem offense with her two hits, three runs scored and RBI on the night.

Kate Trump also added a solo home run in the victory for the Cardinals.

Bethlehem now sits just one victory away from reaching double figures for the year at 9-3.

The Cardinals’ win over Medford wrapped up a four game road trip for Bethlehem at 3-1.

Returning to Alexander Park, the Cardinals host Hayfield on May 12.

