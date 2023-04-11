The Bethlehem Academy softball team was finally able to escape the indoor practices and traveled to face the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights in its season opener Monday. The Cardinals got off to a strong start, beating the Knights 10-2 in seven innings.

Bethlehem Academy senior shortstop Kate Trump (11) attempts to tag Kenyon-Wanamingo's Vanessa Bartel (5) during the Cardinals 10-2 win over the Knights. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)


Bethlehem Academy sophomore first baseman Anna Cohen waits for a pitch to be thrown. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy sophomore pitcher Morgan Wilson throws the ball to first base. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)
Bethlehem Academy senior outfielder Lindsay Hanson tosses a ball in. (Mike Randleman/southernminn.com)

