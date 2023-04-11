The Bethlehem Academy softball team was finally able to escape the indoor practices and traveled to face the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights in its season opener Monday. The Cardinals got off to a strong start, beating the Knights 10-2 in seven innings.
Bethlehem Academy got its offense started early and took a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Sophomores Anna Cohen and Morgan Wilson and senior Kate Trump all drew walks in the inning.
Freshman outfielder Caitlin Bothun drew a walk to open the second inning before ultimately crossing home plate to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead going into the third inning.
Kenyon-Wanamingo limited the Cardinals to two quick innings in the third and fourth, while cutting the lead down to 4-1 with junior Josie Flom scoring on a double from senior Nevaeh Greseth in the fourth inning.
The Cardinals poured in runs to close things out with Tobin and Wilson scoring in the fifth, Tobin and Bothun scoring in the sixth and Wilson and Sarah Tobin scoring in the seventh inning to take a 10-1 lead.
Greseth managed to score and cut the lead to 10-2 in the bottom of the seventh for the Knights, but a flyout to Sarah Tobin in right field, a strikeout and a ground out to Wilson in the circle helped the Cardinals secure the season-opening win.
In Wilson’s first appearance in the circle, she recorded eight total strikeouts while only giving up one walk. Flom struck seven batters out for the Knights.
Bethlehem Academy is gearing up for its home opener against Maple River on Thursday following Tuesday’s road game against Goodhue.