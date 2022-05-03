Entering into Monday night's contest against Maple River, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team looked to defend its home turf while keeping a season-opening four-game winning streak alive against the Eagles.
In the pitchers’ duel, Maple River came out on top, winning the contest 3-1.
The loss was the first of the Buccaneers.
Starting the game in the circle for WEM was Gloria Cortez as the pitcher began the game strong with a shutout top half of the first.
Kicking off their first at-bats, senior Rylee Pelant connected to take the Eagles’ pitcher yard to put the Buccaneers up 1-0 after the first inning of play.
Back for the top of the second, some extra chances led to scores for Maple River. Aided by a couple errors, the Eagles got to Cortez for three unearned runs in the inning to retake the lead at 3-1.
From there, both pitchers were nearly flawless for the remainder of the game.
Trading shutout innings for the duration of the contest, the three-spot in the top of the second proved to be all the Maple River pitching needed as the Eagle held on for the 3-1 victory.
Taking the tough-luck-loss, Cortez went the distance with all of her runs given up unearned as the senior struck out four along the way.
Offensively for the Buccaneers, the strikeout limited their attack as the team was sent down via strikes 12 times in the contest by the opposition.
Finding some success at the plate beside Pelant with her solo home run was Hannah Bruns, who led the team with two hits on the night.
Sitting at 4-1, 3-1 in the Gopher Conference, WEM did not have long to contemplate the defeat as the following night saw the Buccaneers travel to NRHEG.
