Buccaneers softball dominates Knights By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 2, 2022 May 2, 2022 Updated 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown softball team used a strong first inning to send the team to an 11-1 six inning victory over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons at the Buccaneers’ field on Friday.Watching the Knights scrape across a run in the top of the first sent the two teams to the bottom half seeing WEM trailing.That lead would not last long for the Knights. Immediately answering with a four spot in the bottom half of the frame, the Buccaneers took the 4-1 lead. From that point, WEM would not trail again in the contest, adding runs in the third and fourth to build a 7-1 lead. Sitting with the six-run lead into the sixth, four more runs being plated brought the lead to 10 to send the game to an early end via mercy rule. Buccaneeers’ pitcher Gloria Cortez, after allowing a run early, rebounded to throw five-shutout innings to pick up the victory. Cortez’s final line included six strikeouts while giving up just that single earned run on six hits. At the plate, WEM’s Hannah Bruns bat burned the Knights multiple times as the junior finished with three hits and three runs batted in and two runs scored in the one-sided win. The Buccaneers moved to 4-0 with the triumph, owning a 3-0 record in the Gopher Conference. Back in action on Monday, WEM took on Maple River, again on the Buccaneers’ home field. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Knight Gloria Cortez Team Softball Sport Baseball Victory Lead Buccaneer Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case St. Olaf stabbing suspect in custody Oldest Farmer Seed and Nursery building to be demolished Upcoming Events May 2 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 Faribault High School Class of 1948 Mon, May 2, 2022 May 2 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, May 2, 2022 Submit an Event